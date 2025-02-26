Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal food market size was valued at USD 2.71 trillion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 5.91 trillion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.92% from 2025-2033. Asia Pacific currently dominates the market, holding a market share of over 48.5% in 2024. The market is mostly driven because of the rising awareness among people, rapid multiculturalism and globalization, stringent standardization, proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the growing health and safety concerns.





Leading Key Players in the Halal Food Industry



The key players in the market are actively engaged in various strategies to capitalize on the growing demand and maintain a competitive edge. Many multinational food companies are seeking halal certification for their products to tap into the Muslim consumer base. They invest in rigorous quality control and certification processes to ensure compliance with halal standards. Additionally, these players often expand their product portfolios to include a wider range of halal offerings, from meat and dairy to processed foods and snacks. They also leverage digital marketing and e-commerce to enhance accessibility for consumers worldwide and engage in sustainability initiatives to align with ethical and environmental concerns, further solidifying their position as leaders in the halal food industry.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Al Islami Foods Co.

QL Foods Sdn. Bhd.

Saffron Road

DagangHalal Group

Janan Meat Ltd.

Kawan Foods Berhad

Cargill, Inc.

Prima Agri-Products Sdn. Bhd.

Nestle SA

BRF SA

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Halal Food Market Trends

Increasing Muslim Population



The rapid growth of the global Muslim population is a significant driver of the halal food market. As the Muslim population increases, the demand for halal-certified products also escalates. The global Muslim population is projected to grow by nearly 50% by 2050, reaching 2.76 billion individuals. This demographic shift directly translates into a higher demand for halal food across various regions, both in Muslim-majority countries and in countries with significant Muslim minorities.



Rising Consumer Awareness



Consumer awareness regarding halal dietary requirements has been on the rise, even among non-Muslim populations. Individuals are becoming more conscious of what they consume, seeking transparency in food production processes, and demanding high-quality, ethically sourced products. This awareness has led to an increased preference for halal-certified food products, as they are associated with stringent quality and ethical standards.



Multiculturalism and Globalization



The phenomenon of multiculturalism and globalization has led to an increased availability and accessibility of halal food products worldwide. Many non-Muslim-majority countries are embracing diversity, and their food markets are adapting to cater to various dietary preferences. This trend has prompted mainstream supermarkets, restaurants, and food producers to offer a wider range of halal options to meet the demands of a culturally diverse consumer base.



Regulatory Standardization



The establishment of uniform halal certification standards and regulations has played a crucial role in driving the market. Various countries and international organizations have developed standardized guidelines for halal certification, reducing confusion and ensuring consistency. These standards have boosted consumer confidence and facilitated trade in halal products across borders.



Increasing Health and Safety Concerns



Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are looking for food products that align with their health and safety concerns. Halal food is often perceived as healthier and safer due to the strict hygiene and quality control measures applied during its production. This perception has driven health-conscious consumers, including non-Muslims, to choose halal products.



Halal Food Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, and regional levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product. This includes meat, poultry and seafood; fruits and vegetables; dairy products; cereals and grains; oil, fats and waxes; confectionery; and others. According to the report, meat, poultry and seafood represented the largest segment.



Meat, poultry, and seafood are foundational segments of the halal food market. Halal meat, in particular, is of utmost importance to Muslim consumers. The demand for halal meat, including beef, lamb, chicken, and seafood, remains consistently high due to its significance in Islamic dietary laws. The market for halal meat products is characterized by stringent certification requirements to ensure compliance with halal standards, and it includes both fresh and processed meat products.



The market for halal fruits and vegetables is expanding as consumers seek fresh, wholesome produce that adheres to halal principles. These products are naturally halal and do not require certification, making them accessible to a broad range of consumers. The emphasis on clean, healthy eating has also contributed to the growth of this segment, as consumers look for fruits and vegetables that are free from non-halal additives and processing methods.



Dairy products, including milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter, form an essential part of the halal food market. The dairy segment has seen significant growth, driven by the demand for halal-certified dairy items. Strict hygiene and sourcing standards are applied to ensure the integrity of these products, making them a trusted choice for consumers concerned about both halal compliance and food safety.



Cereals and grains, such as rice, wheat, oats, and various flour products, are staple foods in many cultures, including Muslim communities. These products are a key component of the halal food market, serving as the basis for a wide range of dishes. The market includes both plain grains and processed cereal products, such as halal-certified breakfast cereals and pasta, which cater to diverse consumer preferences.



Halal-certified oils, fats, and waxes play a vital role in the preparation of halal meals. Vegetable oils, cooking fats, and waxes used in food and non-food applications must adhere to strict halal guidelines. This segment includes products such as halal-certified cooking oils, margarine, and various types of fats used in food processing.



The confectionery segment in the halal food market encompasses a wide range of sweet treats, including chocolates, candies, biscuits, and desserts. Halal-certified confectionery products are adopted by consumers of all backgrounds who want to indulge in delicious sweets while adhering to their dietary requirements. This segment reflects the global popularity of halal snacks and desserts.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel have also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, traditional retailers, online, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets have become increasingly important distribution channels for halal food products, especially in urban and suburban areas. These large-format stores offer a wide selection of halal items, from fresh produce and meats to packaged goods and snacks. They provide convenience and a one-stop shopping experience for consumers looking for a broad range of halal options. Many major supermarket chains also offer their own halal-certified private label products. These stores often invest in ensuring proper halal certification and labeling, building trust with consumers who seek convenient access to halal products in a modern retail environment.



Traditional retailers play a significant role in the distribution of halal food products, especially in regions with a strong cultural emphasis on local markets and small businesses. These retailers include local butchers, neighborhood grocery stores, and specialty halal markets. They often have a deep understanding of their communities and provide a wide variety of halal products, including fresh meat, fruits, and vegetables. Traditional retailers are valued for their personal consumer service and the ability to offer specific cuts of meat or customized packaging according to consumer preferences. They play a crucial role in serving local communities and ensuring access to halal food in areas where large supermarkets may be less prevalent.



The online distribution channel has gained substantial traction in the halal food market, driven by the convenience of e-commerce and the ability to reach a global consumer base. Online retailers offer a vast array of halal products, including specialty items that may not be readily available in local stores. This channel allows consumers to browse and purchase halal food from the comfort of their homes and have it delivered to their doorstep. Online retailers often provide detailed product descriptions, ingredient lists, and certification information, which is particularly appealing to consumers concerned about the authenticity of halal products. Additionally, the online platform allows consumers to compare prices and read reviews, enhancing their shopping experience.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share.



The Asia Pacific region is a powerhouse in the global halal food market. It is home to the largest Muslim population in the world, which drives substantial demand for halal products. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have well-established halal food industries and regulatory bodies. Additionally, the region's diverse cuisines and cultural practices create a vibrant market for a wide variety of halal foods, from street snacks to gourmet cuisine. The Asia Pacific region is a significant consumer and also a major producer of halal food products, exporting to global markets.



North America has witnessed a growing demand for halal food, primarily due to its multicultural society. Muslim communities in the United States and Canada have fueled this demand, leading to the availability of halal products in mainstream supermarkets and restaurants. The region also sees a rise in non-Muslim consumers choosing halal products for their perceived quality and safety. This trend has prompted many North American food producers to seek halal certification to cater to this expanding market.



The European market for halal food has seen substantial growth, driven by both the Muslim population and non-Muslim consumers looking for ethically produced and high-quality food items. Countries like France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have significant Muslim communities, contributing to the demand for halal products. The European Union has also made efforts to standardize halal certification processes, facilitating trade and ensuring consumer confidence.



Latin America has a burgeoning market for halal food, with countries like Brazil and Argentina emerging as key players in halal meat production and exports. The region's halal food market caters to its Muslim minority and to international markets, including the Middle East and Asia. The Brazilian halal meat industry, in particular, has gained recognition for its adherence to strict halal standards, making it a major exporter to global markets.



Middle East and Africa are natural hubs for the halal food market, given their predominantly Muslim populations. These regions are home to a wide variety of halal food products, from traditional dishes to modern processed items. The Middle East, in particular, has a thriving halal food industry with a focus on high-quality, premium products. Moreover, the tourism industry in these regions further boosts the demand for halal options, attracting Muslim travelers seeking authentic halal cuisine.

