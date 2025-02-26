To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 February 2025

Announcement no 19 /2025







Jyske Realkredit A/S publishes Supplement no 1 to Base prospectus dated 28 June 2024

Jyske Realkredit hereby publish Supplement no. 1 to Base prospectus dated 28 June 2024 for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 28 June 2024 and Supplements are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.dk. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. Jyske Realkredit’s Supplement no 1 is also enclosed this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25

Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64





