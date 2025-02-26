2024-2025 IT Decision-Makers Survey: Evaluating the Perceptions and Use of Immersive Digital Services, and The Metaverse - VR/AR-MR Technologies, The Spectrum of Immersiveness

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaluating the Perceptions and Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher conducts an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers regarding their views of technologies, such as immersive services, the metaverse, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and the cloud.
This report leverages the information collected in the 2024 IT Decision-Makers Survey to analyze the perception and current use of immersive technologies and the metaverse in multiple industries and regions. The study examines how respondents assess these evolving technologies on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.
The results provide a look into enterprise decision processes, including:
- How do organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse?
- What are organizations' main concerns and interests when implementing these technologies?
- What criteria do organizations consider for choosing metaverse and immersive tech solutions?
The vast majority of IT decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services (93% to 94%) show interest in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Nine out of 10 believe that the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
Notable Findings
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Definitions
- VR/AR-MR Technologies: the Spectrum of Immersiveness
- Deconstructing the Metaverse
- Respondent Profile
- Immersive Digital Services: Level of Knowledge
- Metaverse: Level of Knowledge
Immersive Digital Services
- Interest in Immersive Digital Services
- Major Concerns About Investing in Immersive Digital Services
- Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies
- How Organizations Select Immersive Technology Vendors
- Organizations' Use of Immersive Digital Technologies
- How Organizations Are Using Immersive Services
- How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 2 Years
- Immersive Services Investment During the Next 2 Years
- Organizations' Use of XR Headsets
- Popularity of XR Headset Brands
The Metaverse
- Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-related Technologies
- Timeframe for Metaverse Adoption
- Metaverse Investment During the Next 2 Years
- Metaverse's Potential for Organizations
- Benefits for Entering the Metaverse
- Major Concerns About Adopting the Metaverse
- Measuring the Success of Metaverse Adoption
- Types of Metaverse Adoption
- Knowledge of and Willingness to Engage with Metaverse Companies
- How Organizations Select Metaverse Solutions
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
