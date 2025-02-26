2024-2025 IT Decision-Makers Survey: Evaluating the Perceptions and Use of Immersive Digital Services, and The Metaverse - VR/AR-MR Technologies, The Spectrum of Immersiveness

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaluating the Perceptions and Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher conducts an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers regarding their views of technologies, such as immersive services, the metaverse, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and the cloud.



This report leverages the information collected in the 2024 IT Decision-Makers Survey to analyze the perception and current use of immersive technologies and the metaverse in multiple industries and regions. The study examines how respondents assess these evolving technologies on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.



The results provide a look into enterprise decision processes, including:

How do organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse?

What are organizations' main concerns and interests when implementing these technologies?

What criteria do organizations consider for choosing metaverse and immersive tech solutions?

The vast majority of IT decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services (93% to 94%) show interest in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Nine out of 10 believe that the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.





Key Topics Covered:



Notable Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Definitions

VR/AR-MR Technologies: the Spectrum of Immersiveness

Deconstructing the Metaverse

Respondent Profile

Immersive Digital Services: Level of Knowledge

Metaverse: Level of Knowledge

Immersive Digital Services

Interest in Immersive Digital Services

Major Concerns About Investing in Immersive Digital Services

Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies

How Organizations Select Immersive Technology Vendors

Organizations' Use of Immersive Digital Technologies

How Organizations Are Using Immersive Services

How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 2 Years

Immersive Services Investment During the Next 2 Years

Organizations' Use of XR Headsets

Popularity of XR Headset Brands

The Metaverse

Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-related Technologies

Timeframe for Metaverse Adoption

Metaverse Investment During the Next 2 Years

Metaverse's Potential for Organizations

Benefits for Entering the Metaverse

Major Concerns About Adopting the Metaverse

Measuring the Success of Metaverse Adoption

Types of Metaverse Adoption

Knowledge of and Willingness to Engage with Metaverse Companies

How Organizations Select Metaverse Solutions

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzzm4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.