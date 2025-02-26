2025 Benchmarking Transport Development Strategies of Key Cities: Opportunities in Expanding Public Infrastructure, Optimizing Existing Infrastructure, Focusing on Sustainability

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of Key Cities and Their Transport Development Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
City transportation systems around the world are undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements, changing urban landscapes, and evolving expectations from residents. Traffic congestion, air pollution, and inefficient use of resources are common challenges that transport operators across cities are grappling with.
To address these issues, cities need to adopt a smart and sustainable approach to transportation, involving technology integration to optimize traffic flow, reduce emissions, and enhance the overall user experience. The publisher has identified 10 global cities actively working towards improving their sustainable modal share. This analysis provides a comparative look at each city's progress towards its sustainable transport development goals.
KEY FEATURES
- Detailed profiles of each city and its public transport development strategies
- An overview of policies aimed at reducing private car usage
- A deep dive into public transport usage statistics and upcoming projects
- An assessment of governance models, electrification strategies, and the impact of technology and policy interventions on the future of transport ecosystems
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Key Cities and their Transport Development Strategies
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Strategic Trends Shaping the City of the Future
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Urban Regeneration in Cities
- The Concept of 15-minute Cities to Advance Sustainability Goals
- Vehicle Access Regulations
- Comparative Analysis of Active Modal Share in Cities
- Comparative Analysis of Public Transport Modal Share in Cities
- Evolution of Metro Ridership Before and After the Pandemic
- Cities' Plans for Public Transport
- Comparative Benchmarking of Key Cities Analyzed
Growth Opportunity Universe
- City Overview: Mumbai, India
- Overview of Mumbai: Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Mumbai: Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Mumbai: Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Mumbai: Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Overview of Copenhagen: Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Copenhagen: Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Copenhagen: Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Copenhagen: Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Dubai, UAE
- Overview of Dubai - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Dubai - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Dubai - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Dubai - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: New York City
- Overview of New York City - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- New York City - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- New York City - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- New York City - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Singapore
- Overview of Singapore - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Singapore - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Singapore - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Singapore - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Lisbon, Portugal
- Overview of Lisbon - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Lisbon - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Lisbon - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Lisbon - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: London, United Kingdom
- Overview of London - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- London - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- London - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- London - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Shenzhen, China
- Overview of Shenzhen - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Shenzhen - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Shenzhen - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Shenzhen - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Budapest, Hungary
- Overview of Budapest - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies
- Budapest - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Budapest - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Budapest - Challenges and Way Forward
- City Overview: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Overview of Buenos Aires--Congestion and Initiatives
- Buenos Aires - Overview of Public Transport, 2024
- Buenos Aires - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans
- Buenos Aires - Challenges and Way Forward
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Public Transport Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2: Optimizing Existing Transport Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focusing on Sustainable Urban Development and Green Transport
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6odwt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.