2025 Benchmarking Transport Development Strategies of Key Cities: Opportunities in Expanding Public Infrastructure, Optimizing Existing Infrastructure, Focusing on Sustainability

City transportation systems around the world are undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements, changing urban landscapes, and evolving expectations from residents. Traffic congestion, air pollution, and inefficient use of resources are common challenges that transport operators across cities are grappling with.

To address these issues, cities need to adopt a smart and sustainable approach to transportation, involving technology integration to optimize traffic flow, reduce emissions, and enhance the overall user experience. The publisher has identified 10 global cities actively working towards improving their sustainable modal share. This analysis provides a comparative look at each city's progress towards its sustainable transport development goals.



KEY FEATURES

Detailed profiles of each city and its public transport development strategies

An overview of policies aimed at reducing private car usage

A deep dive into public transport usage statistics and upcoming projects

An assessment of governance models, electrification strategies, and the impact of technology and policy interventions on the future of transport ecosystems

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Key Cities and their Transport Development Strategies

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Trends Shaping the City of the Future

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Urban Regeneration in Cities

The Concept of 15-minute Cities to Advance Sustainability Goals

Vehicle Access Regulations

Comparative Analysis of Active Modal Share in Cities

Comparative Analysis of Public Transport Modal Share in Cities

Evolution of Metro Ridership Before and After the Pandemic

Cities' Plans for Public Transport

Comparative Benchmarking of Key Cities Analyzed

Growth Opportunity Universe

City Overview: Mumbai, India

Overview of Mumbai: Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Mumbai: Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Mumbai: Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Mumbai: Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Copenhagen, Denmark

Overview of Copenhagen: Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Copenhagen: Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Copenhagen: Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Copenhagen: Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Dubai, UAE

Overview of Dubai - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Dubai - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Dubai - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Dubai - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: New York City

Overview of New York City - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

New York City - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

New York City - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

New York City - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Singapore

Overview of Singapore - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Singapore - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Singapore - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Singapore - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Lisbon, Portugal

Overview of Lisbon - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Lisbon - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Lisbon - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Lisbon - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: London, United Kingdom

Overview of London - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

London - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

London - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

London - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Shenzhen, China

Overview of Shenzhen - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Shenzhen - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Shenzhen - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Shenzhen - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Budapest, Hungary

Overview of Budapest - Congestion and Car Restriction Policies

Budapest - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Budapest - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Budapest - Challenges and Way Forward

City Overview: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Overview of Buenos Aires--Congestion and Initiatives

Buenos Aires - Overview of Public Transport, 2024

Buenos Aires - Electrification and Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Buenos Aires - Challenges and Way Forward

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Public Transport Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Optimizing Existing Transport Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Focusing on Sustainable Urban Development and Green Transport

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

