India Electric Two-wheelers Buyer Profiles Analysis Report 2025: Adoption is Growing due to the Country's Push for Sustainability, Cost Savings, and Pollution Reduction

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Consumer - Buyer Profiles of Electric Two-wheelers in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's E2W market is expanding quickly due to rising petrol prices, government incentives, and growing environmental concerns. To effectively target customers and meet their needs, OEMs and marketers should understand the buyer profiles of electric two-wheelers. This study examines the Voice of the Consumer by looking at the traits, inclinations, and buying patterns of Indian electric two-wheeler customers.

The study uses qualitative and quantitative research methods to identify different buyer segments according to psychographics, demographics, and reasons for buying. The results show that Indian customers who buy electric two-wheelers are younger, tech-savvy people and environmentally conscientious professionals.

Even if buyers are inclined to spend money on expensive E2Ws with better performance, battery life, and features like smart connectivity, price sensitivity is still a major consideration. Purchase decisions are also influenced by persistent worries about product reliability, charging infrastructure, and range.

The study shows that city dwellers are increasingly using electric two-wheelers for last-mile connectivity, and its conclusion offers manufacturers strategic insights to help them adjust their distribution, product development, and marketing plans in response to changing customer demands. By looking into the interests and worries of the buyers, OEMs may better position their electric two-wheeler offers and take advantage of the rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions.



