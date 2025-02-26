Best Fresh Dog Food (2025): The Pets Table Awarded Top Dog Food Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named The Pets Table a top fresh dog food brand of 2025. This recognition comes as pet owners increasingly seek high-quality, nutritious alternatives to traditional kibble, prioritizing transparency, ingredient quality, and veterinary-backed formulations.





Top Dog Food Brand

The Pets Table - a premium pet food brand developed with veterinarians, offering customized, human-grade fresh and air-dried recipes delivered directly to consumers, with a focus on health, quality, and personalization





The Pets Table has distinguished itself with its human-grade ingredients, science-based approach, and customizable meal plans designed to meet the needs of dogs of all breeds, ages, and dietary preferences. By leveraging HelloFresh’s operational expertise and supplier relationships, the company has made premium pet nutrition more accessible without compromising on quality or safety.





Raising the Bar in Pet Nutrition





The pet food industry has seen a shift toward fresh, whole-food ingredients, with more dog owners recognizing the impact of diet on longevity, energy levels, and overall well-being. Expert Consumers selected The Pets Table based on key criteria, including:





Ingredient Transparency: Meals are made with real, human-grade proteins, fruits, and vegetables with no added fillers or artificial flavors.

Veterinary Expertise: The company works with Dr. Sarah Wilson, their on-staff Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, to ensure meals are balanced and meet the nutritional standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

Customization & Accessibility: Owners can personalize meal plans based on their dog's age, weight, activity level, and dietary needs.

Owners can personalize meal plans based on their dog’s age, weight, activity level, and dietary needs. Safety & Freshness: The Pets Table uses advanced flash-freezing and air-drying techniques to retain nutrients and ensure food safety.





"The Pets Table is redefining what pet owners expect from their dog’s food," said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Expert Consumers. "Their commitment to quality, safety, and transparency makes them a standout choice in the growing fresh dog food category."









How The Pets Table Prepares Their Meals





The Pets Table offers two primary types of dog food: Freshly Made Meals and Gently Air-Dried Meals. Each follows a meticulously designed preparation process to preserve the highest nutritional value while maintaining safety and convenience for pet owners.





Freshly Made Meals





These meals are cooked gently in small batches using human-grade ingredients such as chicken, beef, and turkey. The preparation process includes:





Mixing Whole Ingredients: Proteins, fruits, vegetables, vitamins, and minerals are blended to ensure a balanced diet. Gentle Cooking: The ingredients are slow-cooked in a large pot at low temperatures to retain essential nutrients. Portioning & Flash-Freezing: Meals are carefully portioned into individual servings and flash-frozen to lock in freshness. Personalized Delivery: Customers receive pre-portioned meals based on their dog’s dietary needs.





The Fresh Plan is particularly beneficial for picky eaters and dogs that thrive on high-moisture, fresh food diets. It is available in three recipes:





Chicken Casserole with Green Beans – Supports gut health and immunity.

– Supports gut health and immunity. Turkey Casserole with Broccoli – Promotes a shiny coat and digestive wellness.

– Promotes a shiny coat and digestive wellness. Beef Stew with Carrots – Enhances vision and overall health.





Gently Air-Dried Meals





For owners seeking a hassle-free, shelf-stable alternative, The Pets Table offers air-dried meals that deliver the same nutritional benefits as fresh food with added convenience. The preparation process includes:





Grinding & Mixing: Whole food ingredients are combined with essential vitamins and minerals. Slow Air-Drying: The mixture is dried at low temperatures, preserving nutrients while creating a jerky-like texture. Cooling & Moisture Control: Each batch is carefully monitored to ensure the perfect balance of moisture and shelf stability. Portioning into Digestible Pieces: The final product is cut into bite-sized, easy-to-chew pieces.





Air-dried meals come in four vet-formulated recipes, each catering to different dietary needs:





Chicken & Sweet Potato – Supports gut health and immunity (grain-inclusive).

– Supports gut health and immunity (grain-inclusive). Beef & Berries – Rich in antioxidants for eye health and a shiny coat (grain-free).

– Rich in antioxidants for eye health and a shiny coat (grain-free). Salmon & Whitefish with Pumpkin – Ideal for dogs with allergies (grain-free).

– Ideal for dogs with allergies (grain-free). Lamb & Beef with Brown Rice – Gentle on sensitive stomachs (grain-inclusive).





A Range of Products Tailored to Every Dog’s Needs





The Pets Table offers multiple meal plans, ensuring pet owners can find a nutritious, cost-effective option for their dogs.





Fresh Plan: 100% fresh meals, priced at $2.70/meal for a 25lb dog.

100% fresh meals, priced at $2.70/meal for a 25lb dog. Air-Dried Plan: The most affordable option at $1.59/meal, making it a healthier alternative to kibble.

The most affordable option at $1.59/meal, making it a healthier alternative to kibble. Mixed Plan: A 50/50 blend of fresh and air-dried meals, offering variety and cost savings ($2.40/meal).

A 50/50 blend of fresh and air-dried meals, offering variety and cost savings ($2.40/meal). Half of Fresh Plan: A budget-friendly way to incorporate fresh food into a dog’s diet, providing 50% of daily calories from fresh meals ($1.65/meal).





Moreover, The Pets Table offers exclusive add-ons, including:





High-Quality Treats: Such as Happy Bites Chicken Treats, Snack Sticks Lamb Treats, and Belly Bites Beef Treats, all made with limited ingredients for safe snacking.

Such as Happy Bites Chicken Treats, Snack Sticks Lamb Treats, and Belly Bites Beef Treats, all made with limited ingredients for safe snacking. Vet-Formulated Supplements: Including Hip & Joint Soft Chews, Probiotic Soft Chews, and 8-in-1 Wellness Soft Chews for overall health support.

Including Hip & Joint Soft Chews, Probiotic Soft Chews, and 8-in-1 Wellness Soft Chews for overall health support. Bulk Air-Dried Bags: Available in 48oz and 16oz sizes, perfect for multi-dog households.





Click here to browse The Pets Table’s wide selection of fresh dog food and treats. For a more detailed analysis, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About The Pets Table

The Pets Table was founded by Laurent, Anisha, and Dovas—former HelloFresh employees—who sought to extend HelloFresh’s commitment to high-quality food into the pet industry. Recognizing challenges such as weight management issues, picky eating habits, and a lack of transparency in pet food ingredients, they set out to create a solution focused on canine health and well-being.





Backed by HelloFresh, The Pets Table leverages industry-leading supplier relationships, operational expertise, and customer-first principles to provide high-quality, nutritious meals at competitive prices. The company works closely with Dr. Sarah Wilson, a Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist—one of only about 100 in the U.S.—to ensure its recipes meet the highest standards of canine nutrition and food safety.





Nutrition and safety remain top priorities, with recipes formulated to support dogs' long-term health and vitality. The Pets Table actively listens to customer feedback, continuously refining its offerings to meet the evolving needs of pets and their owners. Committed to transparency, quality, and pet happiness, The Pets Table aims to help dogs live healthier, happier lives through better nutrition.





