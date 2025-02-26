Residential Land Planning & Development Industry Trends and Investment Opportunities, 2025-2030 - Growing Emphasis on Sustainable and Smart City Planning

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Land Planning and Development - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Residential Land Planning and Development was valued at USD 85.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 109.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the residential land planning and development market is driven by several factors, including rapid urbanization, changing consumer housing preferences, and government incentives for affordable and sustainable housing. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for well-planned residential communities is increasing, particularly in emerging markets.

The rise of remote work and the desire for more flexible living arrangements are also pushing developers to focus on suburban and rural development. Additionally, government policies aimed at addressing housing shortages, encouraging sustainable building practices, and supporting mixed-use developments are creating new opportunities for growth in the residential land development sector.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Residential Land Planning And Development market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Segment (Houses and Housing Estate Developments, Apartments, Other Residential Developments).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Houses & Housing Estate Developments segment, which is expected to reach $44.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Apartments segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $23.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $20.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Residential Land Planning And Development market report include:

Barratt

Crest Nicholson

Crown Holdings

Daniel

Halpern Enterprises

Holder Properties

Jacoby

Miller

Persimmon

Wainhomes

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $85.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $109.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Residential Land Planning And Development - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable and Smart City Planning

Expansion of Urban Areas Creating Demand for Residential Land Development

Increasing Focus on Affordable Housing and Low-Cost Residential Projects

Regulatory Support for Housing Development in Rural and Semi-Urban Areas

Integration of Renewable Energy and Green Technologies in New Residential Projects

Shift Toward Mixed-Use Residential Communities Incorporating Commercial Spaces

Impact of Zoning Regulations on Residential Land Development

Demand for High-Density Housing in Major Urban Centers

Technological Innovations in Land Use Planning and Management

Rising Interest in Suburban Development Fueled by Remote Working Trends

