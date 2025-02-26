Articulated Robots Present a $21.9 Billion Market Opportunity by 2033 - Rising Industry 4.0 Adoption, Growing Automotive Industry, and Surging Labor Costs Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Articulated Robot Market by Payload, Function, Type, Component, End Use Industry, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global articulated robot market size reached USD 10.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 21.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during 2025-2033. The rising industry 4.0 adoption, ongoing technological advancements, growing automotive industry, and surging labor costs are primarily driving the market's growth.







The emerging trend of factory automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is also providing a boost to the market growth. Articulated robots have high payload capacity and can conveniently handle tasks with immense speed and precision. Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

These robots are extensively utilized to perform various functions, such as palletizing and welding, with superior positional capabilities and repeatability. Their functional features also include managing the minutest electronic components while minimizing the overall installation time and costs of implementing robotic solutions. Other factors including, growing adoption of industrial robots, significant growth in the automotive industry, and product innovations, such as the introduction of soft and vacuum grippers for handling fragile products, are projected to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global articulated robot market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on payload, function, type, component, and end use industry.



Breakup by Payload

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More Than 225 Kg

Breakup by Function

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

Breakup by Type

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Breakup by Component

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

ABB Ltd.

American Robot Corporation

Aurotek Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Nimak GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global articulated robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global articulated robot market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global articulated robot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

