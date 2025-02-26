Trends Shaping the $33.6 Bn Robo Advisory Services Industry, 2025-2030 - Fintech Evolution Spurs Growth, Millennial and Gen Z Investment Trends Propel Usage

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robo Advisory Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Robo Advisory Services was valued at US$8.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$33.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What Is Driving the Growth in the Robo Advisory Services Market?



The growth in the robo advisory services market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for cost-effective and accessible wealth management solutions, driven by the rise of digital financial services and the growing need for affordable investment management, is a major driver of market growth. Technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are also contributing to market growth by enhancing the capabilities and personalization of robo advisory services.

The shift towards low-cost investment solutions and the growing acceptance of AI-driven financial decision-making are further supporting the adoption of robo advisors. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of the digital economy and the increasing reliance on technology for financial planning and investment management are driving demand for robo advisory services that can deliver efficient, personalized, and scalable financial solutions. These factors, combined with the ongoing innovation in financial technology, are driving the expansion of the robo advisory services market.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Robo Advisory Services?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the capabilities and user experience of robo advisory services. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enabling more accurate and personalized financial recommendations, allowing robo advisors to better tailor their services to individual clients. Advances in big data analytics are improving the ability of robo advisors to analyze market trends and optimize investment strategies in real time.

Additionally, the integration of natural language processing (NLP) and chatbots is enhancing customer interaction, making it easier for users to access financial advice and manage their investments through conversational interfaces. These technological advancements are driving the adoption of advanced robo advisory services, supporting the growth of the market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Robo Advisory Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Advisor Type (Hybrid Robo Advisors, Pure Robo Advisors);

Service Type (Direct Plan-based / Goal-based Services, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory Services);

Provider Type (Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Other Provider Types);

End-Use (High Net Worth Individuals End-Use, Retail Investor End-Use);

Component (Wireless Transmitters, Wireless Receivers);

Technology (Inductive Technology, Resonant Technology, Radio Frequency (RF) Technology, Other Technologies);

End-Use (Consumer Electronics End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Industrial End-Use, Automotive End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hybrid Robo Advisors segment, which is expected to reach US$20 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25%. The Pure Robo Advisors segment is also set to grow at 28.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 35.4% CAGR to reach $9.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acorns Grow Inc., AdvisorEngine, Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., EFFECT SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Robo Advisory Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Robo Advisory Services Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Robo Advisory Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Robo Advisory Services market report include:

Acorns Grow Inc.

AdvisorEngine

Betterment LLC

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

EFFECT SA

FMR LLC - Fidelity Investments

Mphasis Ltd.

Robinhood

Scalable Capital

SigFig Wealth Management LLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 469 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Robo Advisory Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fintech Evolution Spurs Growth in Robo Advisory Services

Democratization of Financial Services Expands Robo Advisory Market

Consumer Trust and Adoption Trends in Automated Investment Platforms

Integration of Robo Advisors with Traditional Banking Services

Millennial and Gen Z Investment Trends Propel Robo Advisor Usage

ESG Investing Preferences Influence Robo Advisory Algorithms

Data Security and Privacy Concerns in Digital Financial Services

Tax Optimization Features in Robo Advisory Platforms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/is4vqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment