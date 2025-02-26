Nuclear Fuel Industry Research Report 2025-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants/Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Fuel Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Fuel Type (Uranium Fuel, and Mixed Oxide (MO) Nuclear Fuel), Reactor Type (Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), and Others), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nuclear Fuel Market attained a market value of USD 12.13 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 20.21 billion in 2030.

This report provides a complete analysis o for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) and 16 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia).



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution. Demand for nuclear continues to increase as the transition to clean energy gains momentum and energy security becomes of increasing importance. At the same time, uranium supply sits near decade low, and geopolitical tensions continue to rewire global supply chains.



Conventional demand for uranium remains extremely robust. Global nuclear capacity currently stands at ~394Gwe from 437 operable reactors and there are currently 60 new reactors under construction in 18 countries. Nuclear power is no longer sitting on the sidelines of international energy and climate change conversations, it is increasingly being viewed as critical to global decarbonization and energy security.



While the strong demand outlook persisted in 2022, primary mine supply remained under pressure. Production out of Kazakhstan was impacted by ongoing supply chain issues related to COVID-19, as difficulties procuring materials resulted in delayed well-field development in 2021 (eight-to-ten-month lag between development and production).



In 2022, rising concerns around energy security motivated a record number of nuclear power plant restarts, extensions and new build announcements, all of which add incremental demand to the market forecast. Through 2035, uranium demand growth will be ~3.0% PA.



With the main growth in uranium demand being in Russia and China, it is noteworthy that the vertically-integrated sovereign nuclear industries in these countries (and potentially India) have sought equity in uranium mines abroad, bypassing the market to some extent. Strategic investment in uranium production, even if it is not lowest-cost, has become the priority while world prices have been generally low. Russia's ARMZ bought Canada-based Uranium One in 2013, and China holds equity in mines in Niger, Namibia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Canada.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Nuclear Fuel Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Uranium Fuel, MO Nuclear Fuel).

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Reactor Type (Boiling Water Reactor, Pressurized Water Reactor and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants

Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Competitive Landscape

Orano SA

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

Cameco Corp

China National Nuclear Corp

Eagle Plains Resources

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Company

Kazatomprom

Paladin Energy

Vattenfall Group

