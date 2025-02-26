Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 26 February 2025

No. 15/2025

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that the company has received notification that KIRKBI Invest A/S' direct, and KIRKBI A/S' indirect, holding of shares and voting rights in ISS A/S now amounts to 7,548,830, corresponding to approximately 4.07% of the total share capital and voting rights in ISS.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1673102734, ISIN XS2832954270, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachment