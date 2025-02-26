Digital Storytelling Courses Industry Research 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of 86 Major Companies - Coursera, edX, FutureLearn, Udemy & More

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Storytelling Courses - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Storytelling Courses was valued at US$467.5 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$726 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Education Exchange, Class Central, Coursera, Inc., D&AD, eCornell and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Digital Storytelling Courses - Key Trends and Drivers



Digital storytelling courses have emerged as essential educational tools in the modern era, blending the art of narrative with the power of digital technology.



The curriculum of digital storytelling courses has evolved to keep pace with technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Modern courses emphasize hands-on experience with industry-standard tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro, and various interactive storytelling platforms. Additionally, courses often explore the theoretical aspects of storytelling, such as narrative structure, character development, and audience engagement strategies.

The integration of social media analytics and SEO techniques is also a critical aspect, enabling storytellers to optimize their content for maximum reach and impact. Workshops, project-based learning, and peer reviews are common pedagogical methods used to enhance practical skills and foster a collaborative learning environment. As a result, participants not only learn to create high-quality digital stories but also understand how to effectively distribute and promote their content in the digital landscape.



The growth in the digital storytelling courses market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for digital content, advancements in multimedia technology, and the need for enhanced digital literacy. The rise of social media platforms and the proliferation of video content have created a significant demand for skilled digital storytellers who can create engaging and shareable content. Technological innovations, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), are expanding the possibilities of storytelling, encouraging the development of specialized courses that teach these cutting-edge techniques.

Additionally, the shift towards remote learning and online education has made digital storytelling courses more accessible to a global audience. Consumer behavior, particularly the preference for visually rich and interactive content, is also a crucial driver, as individuals and organizations seek to communicate their messages more effectively. These factors, combined with the growing recognition of storytelling as a vital skill in various professional fields, are propelling the expansion of digital storytelling courses, making them an integral part of contemporary education and professional development.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Digital Storytelling Courses market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Type (Degree Courses, Non-Degree Courses, Certification Courses);

End-Use (Institutional Learners End-Use, Individual Learners End-Use).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Degree Courses segment, which is expected to reach US$566.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.6%. The Non-Degree Courses segment is also set to grow at 8.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $125.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12% CAGR to reach $162.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 86 major companies featured in this Digital Storytelling Courses market report include:

Adobe Education Exchange

Class Central

Coursera, Inc.

D&AD

eCornell

edX, Inc.

Europass Teacher Academy SRL

FutureLearn Ltd.

Harvard University

Jisc

Khan Academy, Inc.

RMIT University

StoryCenter

The University of Melbourne

Udemy, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $467.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $726 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Digital Storytelling Courses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Online Learning Platforms Spurs Demand for Digital Storytelling Courses

Advances in Digital Media Tools and Software Drive Adoption

Growth in the Entertainment and Media Industry Generates Demand for Storytelling Skills

Integration of AR and VR Technologies in Storytelling Courses Propels Market Trends

Rising Demand for Personalized and Interactive Learning Experiences Strengthens Business Case

Expansion of E-learning and EdTech Startups Sustains Market Growth

Collaboration Between Educational Institutions and Industry Experts Drives Course Development

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Tools for Content Creation Propel Innovation

Increasing Investment in Creative Arts Education Strengthens Market Position

Rising Influence of Social Media Platforms on Storytelling Techniques Drives Market Trends

Growth in Corporate Training and Professional Development Courses Sustains Market Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lytnip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment