Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center Announces 2025 Tech List Featuring World’s Leading Technology Dispute Resolution Experts

Silicon Valley, CA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) is proud to announce the 2025 Tech List®, recognizing the world’s top arbitrators and mediators with deep expertise in resolving complex technology disputes.

The Tech List is a curated, peer-reviewed roster of highly distinguished alternative dispute resolution (ADR) professionals who are globally recognized for their skill, experience, and business-practical legal solutions in the technology sector. SVAMC carefully vets each candidate through the Tech List Selection Committee, with final approval by the SVAMC Executive Committee. Admission is by invitation, and the list is reviewed and updated annually.

The 2025 Tech List includes 52 elite neutrals, one more compared to the prior year. Each year, SVAMC seeks to strengthen the list by ensuring diversity in experience, geography, gender, and underrepresented groups—a commitment that continues to drive the evolution of the Tech List.

“There is no comparable, publicly available list of ADR professionals exclusively focused on technology disputes,” said Jonathan W. Fitch, Esq., FCIArb, FCollArb, SVAMC CEO. “SVAMC is committed to ensuring that the Tech List reflects the global nature of technology disputes, with members spanning key markets worldwide.”

Publication of the Tech List serves as a valuable resource for technology companies, law firms, and global stakeholders seeking highly qualified neutrals for resolving complex commercial disputes. “Being included on this list is an honor,” said Fitch. “It’s an elite circle of professionals dedicated to excellence in tech dispute resolution.”

To view the full 2025 Tech List, visit https://svamc.org/2025-tech-list/.

About the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC)

The SVAMC is a non-profit organization promoting efficient arbitration and mediation for global technology disputes. Based in Palo Alto, California, SVAMC provides educational resources, collaborates with leading ADR institutions, and publishes The Tech List®, a peer-vetted roster of top technology arbitrators and mediators worldwide. SVAMC serves as a vital bridge between the tech industry and the ADR community, advancing smarter, faster, and more cost-effective dispute resolution. Learn more at https://svamc.org/.