Travel Agency Services Industry to Expand at 10.4% CAGR, Hitting USD 1.4 Trillion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Travel Agency Services Market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming decade. With an estimated market size of USD 518.8 billion in 2025, it is projected to surge to an impressive USD 1.4 trillion by 2035. This growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2025 and 2035.

The market's expansion is driven by an increasing demand for personalized travel experiences, advancements in digital platforms, and a growing focus on sustainability. As consumers continue to seek unique, tailored travel options, the travel agency services market is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global tourism industry.

Expansion in Customized Travel Solutions

With consumers increasingly seeking more than just generic vacation packages, the focus of travel agencies has shifted toward offering personalized services. From luxury travel packages to adventure tourism, agencies are now crafting tailor-made itineraries that meet the specific needs of travelers. As a result, bespoke travel solutions are projected to lead the market, with travelers demanding unique, experience-driven vacations.

The Role of Technology in Shaping the Travel Industry

The rise of travel booking technology and AI-driven travel planning tools has been another major catalyst for growth in the travel agency services market. Consumers are now leveraging digital platforms to access seamless booking systems, automated travel itineraries, and real-time customer support, significantly enhancing the overall travel experience.

In addition to this, the integration of virtual reality (VR) in travel planning is transforming how agencies interact with customers. Virtual tours of destinations, hotels, and attractions are becoming more commonplace, offering a preview of what travelers can expect and aiding in their decision-making process.





Regional Insights into the Travel Agency Services Market

Travel Agency Services Market in the USA: A Hub for Global Tourists

The USA is a top global travel destination, attracting millions of tourists yearly. With attractions like New York, Los Angeles, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone, U.S. travel agencies offer luxury tours, adventure packages, and family vacations. The market grows with online booking and AI-based planning, meeting demand for personalized travel. The USA’s tourism infrastructure, high income, and shifting travel trends fuel this expansion.

Travel Agency Services Market in the UK: A Prime Destination for Tourists

The UK is a major tourist destination, known for its culture and cities like London, Edinburgh, and Manchester. The travel agency market thrives due to inbound and outbound tourism. Custom tours, luxury stays, and experiential travel are in high demand. UK agencies are embracing trends like sustainable tourism and eco-friendly travel, supported by digital tools like mobile apps and AI booking systems. The UK’s strong tourism foundation keeps it a key player in the global market.

Emerging Trends in the Travel Agency Services Market

Personalized and Tailor-Made Travel Experiences Travelers are increasingly seeking customized itineraries that match their specific interests, whether it's luxury, adventure, culture, or eco-tourism. Travel agencies are adapting by offering bespoke services that cater to individual preferences.

Experiential and Adventure Tourism More travelers are shifting away from traditional sightseeing and opting for adventure tourism—from hiking expeditions to wildlife safaris, and immersive cultural experiences. Agencies are responding by offering more active travel packages that promise unique and hands-on experiences.

Luxury Travel Experiences The demand for luxury travel continues to rise, with high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusive, high-end vacation experiences. Private villas, personalized concierge services, and bespoke tours in exotic locations are becoming standard offerings for top-tier travel agencies.



“The travel industry is undergoing profound transformation as agencies embrace cutting-edge technologies, offer increasingly bespoke options, and prioritize sustainability. These developments are redefining global exploration, positioning the sector for sustained growth and emerging opportunities ahead.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

How is Digital Marketing Helping to Grow the Global Travel Agency Services Market?

The online brand image of the services offered by travel agencies is their main emphasis. As the internet is the most significant information source for international travelers, they are also attempting to persuade backpackers from across the world by providing interesting information and opinions on online media.

Due to the growing usage of smartphone and tablet applications and technical improvements, the online travel agency is anticipated to expand. By offering online application-based services, travel agency service providers want to reduce the need for middlemen like travel agents and boost their profit margins.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Eco-friendly Travel

Another growing trend within the travel industry is the rise of sustainable travel. As more consumers become aware of environmental issues, there is a noticeable shift towards eco-friendly travel options. Travel agencies are responding by offering carbon-neutral vacation packages, promoting green hotels, and incorporating responsible tourism practices in their itineraries. This trend is likely to gain further momentum in the coming years.

Rise of Solo and Niche Travel Markets

The rise of solo travel, particularly among younger generations, is creating new opportunities for agencies to cater to solo explorers with tailored packages. Additionally, niche markets like luxury travel, adventure tourism, and heritage travel are growing rapidly as more consumers seek unique and specialized travel experiences.

Challenges Faced by Travel Agency Services Market

Economic Uncertainty : Fluctuations in the global economy can reduce consumer spending on travel, making demand unpredictable.

: Fluctuations in the global economy can reduce consumer spending on travel, making demand unpredictable. Competition from Online Platforms : The rise of OTAs like Expedia and Booking.com threatens traditional travel agencies with lower prices and convenience.

: The rise of OTAs like and threatens traditional travel agencies with lower prices and convenience. Technological Adaptation : Agencies must integrate new technologies like AI and big data to remain competitive and enhance customer experiences.

: Agencies must integrate new technologies like and to remain competitive and enhance customer experiences. Sustainability Demands : Growing demand for eco-friendly travel requires agencies to invest in sustainable practices, often at higher costs.

: Growing demand for requires agencies to invest in sustainable practices, often at higher costs. Shifting Consumer Expectations: Travelers now seek more personalized and experiential options, pushing agencies to constantly innovate.



Competitive Landscape of the Travel Agency Services Market

The competitive landscape of the Travel Agency Services Market is shifting as agencies adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. With rising demand for personalized travel experiences, agencies are offering bespoke services like luxury tours, adventure packages, and eco-friendly options. The growth of online booking platforms and mobile apps has transformed customer engagement, making digital integration essential for traditional agencies.

As the market becomes more digital, competition has intensified between traditional travel agencies and online platforms. Agencies are also facing pressure from direct-to-consumer models and peer-to-peer services like home-sharing and activity booking. To stay competitive, agencies must focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric services.

Recent Developments in the Travel Agency Services Market

January 2025: Expedia Group introduced a new AI-driven travel planning system, which enables customers to get customized travel itineraries based on their interests, previous bookings, and existing trends. The system seamlessly integrates with the platform's booking capabilities, giving travellers a single-stop solution for flights, accommodations, and activities.

December 2024: Viator, a global tour and activity provider, joined forces with international local guides to develop an engaging virtual tour experience. Tourists can now access live cultural and historical tours from places such as Rome, Kyoto, and Cairo, offering an interactive experience that brings local attractions into the comfort of their own homes.





Key Companies Profiled

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings

TUI Group

American Express Global Business Travel

Viator

CWT (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)

Travel Leaders Group

Flight Centre Travel Group

BCD Travel; Priceline



Segmentation

By Services Provided:

Full-service Travel Arrangements

Partial Travel Services

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking



By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveller

Package Traveller

Tour Group



By Demography:

Men

Women

Children



By Age Group:

Less than 15 years

15 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

36 to 45 Years

46 to 55 Years

66 to 75 Years

Over 75 Years



