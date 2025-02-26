RadNet and OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches Enhance Breast Cancer Screening with State-of-the-Art Imaging Services

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced that OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches (“OB/GYN Specialists”) is launching breast imaging services across multiple locations in Palm Beach County, utilizing technologies from RadNet and its wholly-owned subsidiary, DeepHealth.

OB/GYN Specialists is the largest provider of obstetric and gynecological care in Palm Beach County, serving nearly 60,000 women annually across 10 locations from Boca Raton to Port Saint Lucie. The strategic partnership with RadNet enables on-site mammography and breast cancer screening, using RadNet’s DeepHealth diagnostic and operational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, along with expert radiologist interpretation. This screening program aims to facilitate early detection and improve patient outcomes.

As part of the collaboration, RadNet's contracted board-certified breast imaging radiologists will provide interpretation of all mammography and diagnostic screening exams conducted across four OB/GYN Specialists locations. This service for patients includes the Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) protocol, which assists with the identification of even subtle lesions sooner than otherwise would be detected without the use of AI. EBCD employs DeepHealth artificial intelligence and a comprehensive clinical review process to improve cancer detection rates. Recent studies show a 21% increase in breast cancer detection with EBCD, highlighting its importance in advancing women’s health.

In addition to RadNet’s imaging services, OB/GYN Specialists will incorporate DeepHealth’s AI-driven health informatics, which features a cloud-based operating system, patient tracking services, and risk assessment, designed to integrate with their electronic health records (EHR) system.

“Our mission is to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care for women at every stage of life,” stated John Burgio, M.D., managing member of OB/GYN Specialists. “By integrating AI-powered breast health screening into our practice, we improve early detection and continuity of care. Our patients can now receive reliable, high-quality breast imaging from RadNet’s specialized radiologists—all within a familiar environment.”

“All women deserve access to high-quality breast screening,” said Howard Berger, M.D., president and founder of RadNet. “By bringing RadNet’s technology-enabled services and imaging expertise directly into OB/GYN’s offices and other point-of-care provider offices, we are making early detection more convenient, accurate, and accessible.”

This collaboration highlights RadNet and OB/GYN Specialists' shared commitment to expanding breast health services, empowering women with proactive screening options, and driving innovation in women’s healthcare.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

RadNet

Tim Merchant

National Director of Screening Networks and Population Health Strategy

224-250-0863

About OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches

OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches, since 1968, offers a comprehensive range of obstetrical and gynecological services, including routine check-ups, prenatal care, advanced treatments, and surgical interventions. We focus on evidence-based medicine and personalized care for our patients. OB/GYN fosters a supportive and welcoming environment where patients can openly discuss their health concerns and access the information necessary to make informed healthcare choices.

For more information, visit http://www.obgynspb.com

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has over 10,000 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.