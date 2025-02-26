Enovis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Continued commercial momentum with fourth-quarter sales growth of 23% on a reported basis and strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

Fourth-quarter Reconstructive sales grew 59% year-over-year on a reported basis and 10% on a Comparable Sales basis

Exceeded year one commercial and integration plans for Lima

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (“Enovis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 am ET.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Enovis’ fourth-quarter net sales of $561 million grew 23% on a reported basis and 6% (+7% xFx) on a Comparable Sales basis from the same quarter in 2023. Fourth-quarter results reflect strong growth in Global Reconstructive, including the acquisition of Lima, and stable execution in Prevention & Recovery. Compared to the same quarter in 2023, net sales in Recon grew 59% on a reported basis, with 10% Comparable Sales growth, and P&R grew 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a Comparable Sales basis.

Enovis reported fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $704 million, or a loss of 125% of sales on a reported basis. The Company’s net loss from continuing operations included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $645 million related to a sustained decline in the Company’s stock price and market capitalization relative to the carrying value of our Recon and P&R reporting units. Enovis also reported adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, or 20% of sales on a reported basis, an increase of 210 basis points versus the comparable prior year quarter.

The Company reported fourth-quarter 2024 net loss from continuing operations of $12.06 per share and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.98.

Enovis’ full-year 2024 net sales of $2.1 billion grew 23% on a reported basis and 6% on a Comparable Sales basis. Net sales in Recon grew 60% on a reported basis with 9% Comparable Sales growth and P&R grew 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a Comparable Sales basis. Enovis also reported a full year net loss from continuing operations of $827 million and adjusted EBITDA of $377 million, or 18% of sales, an increase of 210 basis points versus 2023. For the full year 2024 Enovis reported a net loss from continuing operations of $14.98 per share and adjusted diluted earnings per diluted share of $2.84.

“Our performance in 2024 marks a transformational year for the Company as we executed our integration plans and solidified our ability to deliver sustainable high-single-digit organic growth and year-over-year margin expansion,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “Our strong finish in 2024 has set a solid foundation for 2025 with key new product launches positioned to drive above market growth rates.”

2025 Financial Outlook

Enovis also announced financial expectations for 2025. Revenue is expected to approximate $2.19-2.22 billion, which incorporates 6-6.5% organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $405-415 million, which represents 60-70 basis points expansion year-over-year. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.10-$3.25.

Conference call and Webcast

Planned CEO Succession Process

Earlier today, the Company announced that Mr. Trerotola has informed the Board of his intention to retire from his current position as CEO of the Company, effective upon his successor being appointed by the Board and assuming the position as CEO of the Company. Mr. Trerotola will address the leadership transition during Enovis’ fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results conference call, which is scheduled for later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to Enovis’ acquisition of Lima; the impact of public health emergencies and global pandemics; disruptions in the global economy caused by escalating geopolitical tensions including in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflationary pressures; changes in government trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations (“Adjusted net income”), Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Comparable sales, Comparable sales growth, and Comparable sales growth on constant currency basis.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share exclude restructuring and other charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) and other costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step up costs, property plant and equipment step-up depreciation, goodwill impairment charges, strategic transaction costs, stock compensation costs, other income/expense, and include the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents Adjusted net income margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted net income.

Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted net income excluding interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Enovis presents Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted gross profit represents gross profit excluding the fair value charges of acquired inventory and the impact of restructuring and other charges. Adjusted gross profit margin is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted gross profit.

Comparable sales adjusts net sales for prior periods to include the sales of acquired businesses (including Lima and Novastep) prior to our ownership from acquisitions that closed in the periods presented and to exclude the net sales of certain non-core product lines that were divested or discontinued, as applicable, during the periods presented.

Comparable sales growth represents the change in Comparable sales for the current period from Comparable sales for the prior year period.

Comparable sales growth on constant currency basis represents Comparable sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Comparable sales, comparable sales growth and comparative sales growth on a constant currency basis are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not and are not intended to comply with Article 11 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the SEC in respect of proforma financial information, and may differ, including materially, from proforma financial statements presented in accordance therewith.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 560,975 $ 455,020 $ 2,107,623 $ 1,707,197 Cost of sales 253,457 190,631 926,867 716,418 Gross profit 307,518 264,389 1,180,756 990,779 Gross profit margin 54.8 % 58.1 % 56.0 % 58.0 % Selling, general and administrative expense 257,709 211,011 1,027,354 830,305 Research and development expense 23,951 18,319 91,298 75,331 Amortization of acquired intangibles 40,880 35,261 165,533 133,517 Restructuring and other charges 4,727 5,553 27,290 17,335 Goodwill impairment charge 645,000 — 645,000 — Operating loss (664,749) (5,755) (775,719) (65,709) Operating loss margin (118.5) % (1.3) % (36.8) % (3.8) % Interest expense, net 9,069 4,253 57,100 19,749 Debt extinguishment charges — 7,333 — 7,333 Other income, net (92) (24,998) (9,895) (25,663) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (673,726) 7,657 (822,924) (67,128) Income tax expense (benefit) 29,900 4,589 4,492 (13,289) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (703,626) 3,068 (827,416) (53,839) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 426 12 2,601 21,108 Net (loss) income (703,200) 3,080 (824,815) (32,731) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes 137 116 679 530 Net (loss) income attributable to Enovis Corporation $ (703,337) $ 2,964 0 $ (825,494) $ (33,261) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (12.06) $ 0.05 $ (14.98) $ (1.00) Discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.39 Consolidated operations $ (12.05) $ 0.05 $ (14.93) $ (0.61)





Enovis Corporation

GAAP and Comparable Sales

Change in Sales

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Growth Rate December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Growth Rate GAAP GAAP (In millions) (In millions) Prevention & Recovery: U.S. Bracing & Support $ 124.2 $ 118.4 4.9 % $ 469.3 $ 456.1 2.9 % U.S. Other P&R 70.2 71.5 (1.8) % 270.7 269.8 0.3 % International P&R 92.5 92.3 0.2 % 357.9 350.8 2.0 % Total Prevention & Recovery 286.9 282.2 1.7 % 1,098.0 1,076.8 2.0 % Reconstructive: U.S. Reconstructive $ 139.0 $ 117.0 18.8 % $ 505.6 $ 426.4 18.6 % International Reconstructive 135.0 55.7 142.4 % 504.0 204.0 147.1 % Total Reconstructive 274.0 172.8 58.6 % 1,009.7 630.4 60.2 % Total $ 561.0 $ 455.0 23.3 % $ 2,107.6 $ 1,707.2 23.5 %





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Growth Rate Constant Currency Growth Rate December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Growth Rate Constant Currency Growth Rate Comparable Sales (1) Comparable Sales (1) (In millions) (In millions) Prevention & Recovery: U.S. Bracing & Support $ 124.2 $ 118.4 4.9 % 4.9 % $ 469.3 $ 456.1 2.9 % 2.9 % U.S. Other P&R 70.2 69.0 1.8 % 1.8 % 268.0 260.2 3.0 % 3.0 % International P&R 92.5 90.7 2.1 % 2.6 % 356.3 345.0 3.3 % 3.3 % Total Prevention & Recovery 286.9 278.0 3.2 % 3.4 % 1,093.6 1,061.3 3.0 % 3.0 % Reconstructive: U.S. Reconstructive $ 139.0 $ 129.4 7.4 % 7.4 % $ 505.6 $ 479.9 5.4 % 5.4 % International Reconstructive 135.0 119.6 12.9 % 13.1 % 503.6 450.0 11.9 % 11.3 % Total Reconstructive 274.0 249.0 10.0 % 10.1 % 1,009.2 930.0 8.5 % 8.2 % Total $ 561.0 $ 527.0 6.4 % 6.6 % $ 2,102.8 $ 1,991.3 5.6 % 5.5 %



(1) Comparable sales adjusts net sales for prior periods to include the sales of acquired businesses prior to our ownership from acquisitions that closed after March 31, 2023 and to exclude the sales of divested businesses and certain discontinued Recon products lines in conjunction with the Lima acquisition. The acquired businesses include the Lima and Novastep acquisitions in the Recon segment and the divested business includes a minor product line in the P&R segment.





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Enovis(1) (GAAP) $ (703.8) $ 3.0 $ (828.1) $ (54.4) Restructuring and other charges - pretax(2) 19.9 7.9 45.2 20.0 MDR and other costs - pretax(3) 4.7 4.4 19.5 27.4 Debt extinguishment charges — 7.3 — 7.3 Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax 40.9 35.3 165.5 133.5 Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation - pretax(4) 11.9 — 52.2 0.1 Strategic transaction costs - pretax(5) 13.3 10.7 78.3 38.3 Stock-based compensation 7.8 7.9 29.7 32.1 Goodwill impairment charge 645.0 — 645.0 — Other income, net(6) (0.1) (25.0) (9.9) (25.7) Tax adjustment(7) 15.2 (7.9) (39.2) (46.6) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 55.0 $ 43.5 $ 158.1 $ 132.1 Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations 9.8 % 9.6 % 7.5 % 7.7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 55,875 55,085 55,281 54,981 Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (12.60) $ 0.05 $ (14.98) $ (1.00) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) 56,372 55,085 55,734 54,981 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 0.79 $ 2.84 $ 2.40

__________

(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income (loss) from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.

(2) Restructuring and other charges includes $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.6 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Includes $14.4 million and $51.7 million in inventory step-up charges and $2.5 million and $0.4 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Step-up depreciation costs for such periods primarily relate to the Lima acquisition. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, PPE step-up depreciation costs were immaterial and thus were not included as adjustments in the computation of adjusted net income per diluted share.

(5) Strategic transaction costs includes integration costs related to recent acquisitions and ESAB Separation-related costs.

(6) Other income, net primarily includes the fair value gain on Contingent Acquisition shares, partially offset by the first quarter of 2024 loss on the non-designated forward currency hedge for managing exchange rate risk related to the Euro-denominated purchase price of the Lima Acquisition.

(7) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 21.0% and 21.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and 22.3% and 20.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (703.6) $ 3.1 $ (827.4) $ (53.8) Income tax benefit 29.9 4.6 4.5 (13.3) Other (income) expense, net (0.1) (25.0) (9.9) (25.7) Debt extinguishment charges — 7.3 — 7.3 Interest expense, net 9.1 4.3 57.1 19.7 Operating loss (GAAP) (664.7) (5.8) (775.7) (65.7) Adjusted to add: Restructuring and other charges(1) 19.9 7.9 45.2 20.0 MDR and other costs(2) 4.7 4.4 19.5 27.4 Strategic transaction costs(3) 13.3 10.7 78.3 38.3 Stock-based compensation 7.8 7.9 29.7 32.1 Depreciation and other amortization 31.6 21.4 117.3 83.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 40.9 35.3 165.5 133.5 Goodwill impairment charge 645.0 — 645.0 — Inventory step-up 14.4 — 51.7 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 112.9 $ 81.7 $ 376.5 $ 269.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 20.1 % 18.0 % 17.9 % 15.8 %

__________

(1) Restructuring and other charges includes $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.6 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3) Strategic transaction costs includes integration costs related to recent acquisitions and ESAB Separation-related costs.





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 561.0 $ 455.0 $ 2,107.6 $ 1,707.2 Gross profit $ 307.5 $ 264.4 $ 1,180.8 $ 990.8 Gross Margin (GAAP) 54.8 % 58.1 % 56.0 % 58.0 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 307.5 $ 264.4 $ 1,180.8 $ 990.8 Inventory step-up 14.4 — 51.7 0.1 Restructuring and other charges 15.2 2.3 17.9 2.6 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 337.1 $ 266.7 $ 1,250.4 $ 993.5 Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP) 60.1 % 58.6 % 59.3 % 58.2 %





Enovis Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except share amounts

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,167 $ 36,191 Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $24,466 and $9,731 407,031 291,483 Inventories, net 547,120 468,832 Prepaid expenses 36,246 28,901 Other current assets 107,882 71,112 Total current assets 1,146,446 896,519 Property, plant and equipment, net 404,500 270,798 Goodwill 1,692,709 2,060,893 Intangible assets, net 1,317,429 1,127,363 Lease asset - right of use 68,915 63,506 Other assets 88,778 90,255 Total assets $ 4,718,777 4,509,334 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 20,027 $ — Accounts payable 179,098 132,475 Accrued liabilities 329,873 237,132 Total current liabilities 528,998 369,607 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,309,473 466,164 Non-current lease liability 52,461 48,684 Other liabilities 263,516 204,178 Total liabilities 2,154,448 1,088,633 Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 55,876,517 and 54,597,142 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 56 55 Additional paid-in capital 2,973,121 2,900,747 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (283,023) 542,471 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127,892) (24,881) Total Enovis Corporation equity 2,562,262 3,418,392 Noncontrolling interest 2,067 2,309 Total equity 2,564,329 3,420,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,718,777 $ 4,509,334





Enovis Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)