Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research 2025-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Invest in Biocompatible and Sustainable Products/Strengthen Post-Sales Support and Maintenance Services

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Dialysis Solutions, and Catheters & Accessories), By End-User, By Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 104.87 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 168.92 Billion in 2030.

The Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market is undergoing significant transformation and expansion due to escalating demand for effective renal therapies driven by rising cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This growth is further fueled by technological advancements in dialysis equipment and solutions, improving access to healthcare facilities, and shifting preferences towards home-based treatment options.

The market operates across diverse settings, including hospitals, dialysis centers, and homecare, reflecting its broad applicability and adaptability to various patient and infrastructure needs. Regional variations in healthcare systems, economic development, and disease burden have created unique growth patterns, making this market one of the most dynamic segments in global healthcare.



The rising prevalence of CKD and ESRD is one of the primary drivers of the global dialysis market. As lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity continue to escalate, particularly in urban areas, the incidence of renal disorders is increasing dramatically. According to estimates by the Global Burden of Disease Study, millions of patients worldwide are currently receiving dialysis treatment, with a considerable share attributed to middle- and low-income countries where the disease burden is high but access to healthcare is improving. Developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan account for a substantial market share, but emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing exponential growth due to rising healthcare investment and patient awareness.



Additionally, technological innovation is at the heart of the market's operational dynamics. Modern hemodialysis (HD) machines are equipped with enhanced monitoring systems, real-time data analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to ensure treatment efficiency and safety. Similarly, the development of portable and wearable dialysis devices is revolutionizing patient mobility and lifestyle flexibility, a significant advancement particularly appreciated by younger and more active ESRD patients.



Moreover, dialysis treatments are provided across a range of end-user settings, reflecting the adaptability of this life-sustaining therapy. Hospitals remain a dominant end-user, particularly in regions with advanced healthcare systems, due to their ability to manage complex cases and provide emergency interventions.

Meanwhile, the dialysis center model is increasingly popular, providing cost-efficient and specialized services to a large patient base. The growing preference for homecare dialysis is reshaping the market, particularly in developed regions where patient autonomy and convenience are highly valued. The emergence of portable and automated dialysis devices has bolstered this trend, making homecare dialysis a viable option for a broader range of patients.



Subsequently, in the realm of peritoneal dialysis (PD), automation is becoming a key feature, with advanced continuous cycling peritoneal dialysis (CCPD) devices gaining prominence. These solutions simplify treatment, reduce patient workload, and allow therapy during sleep, enhancing patient quality of life. Bio-compatible dialysis solutions are also witnessing increased adoption as they minimize peritoneal damage and reduce the risk of complications, further expanding the PD segment's appeal.



Scope of the Report

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Dashboard

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Market Value Assessment

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation: By Product

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Product Overview

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Attractiveness Index, By Product

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Machines, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Dialyzers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Dialysis Solutions, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Catheters & Accessories, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation: By End-User

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By End-User Overview

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Dialysis Centers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Homecare Settings, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation: By Type

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Type Overview

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Hemodialysis, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, By Peritoneal, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations

Invest in Biocompatible and Sustainable Products

Strengthen Post-Sales Support and Maintenance Services

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Company Profiles

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd

B. Braun

Fresenius

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Becton Dickinson and Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vivyvv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.