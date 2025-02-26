CongruityHR Acquires Total Team Solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CongruityHR ("Congruity"), a North Carolina-based, leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), announced today its acquisition of Total Team Solutions, a Glastonbury, Connecticut-based provider of comprehensive, personalized HR services for small to medium-sized businesses across the country.

“We’re excited to join forces with CongruityHR,” said Rob Lynn, President of TTS, who founded the company in 1988. “This merger allows us to provide our clients with even more innovative and comprehensive solutions to meet their evolving HR needs.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Total Team Solutions to the CongruityHR family,” said Mike Viola, CongruityHR CEO. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and strengthens our position as a leading HR solutions provider.”

About TTS

A Connecticut-based PEO, TTS provides comprehensive, personalized payroll, employee benefits, and human resource solutions to small and mid-sized companies primarily in Connecticut and New York. TTS specializes in cost effective employee benefits, quality payroll services, professional human resource guidance plus P&C insurance.

About CongruityHR

CongruityHR is a human resource outsourcing company providing HR, compliance, payroll, tax administration, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation and safety services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide via a professional employer organization (PEO) and administrative services organization (ASO) model. Visit www.congruityhr.com. Congruity has been a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners since 2021.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1979 with over 45 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.