Trends Shaping the Transactional & Marketing E-Mails Industry, 2025-2030 - GDPR and Data Privacy Regulations Driving Adoption of Compliant E-Mail Marketing Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transactional and Marketing E-Mails - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Transactional and Marketing E-Mails was valued at US$43.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$85 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Transactional and marketing emails have become critical tools for businesses globally, as they offer a direct and effective way to communicate with customers, build relationships, and drive engagement. Given the rise of digital communication and online retail, the importance of transactional and marketing emails has grown significantly, making them essential tools in any business's customer engagement strategy.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bird BV, Brevo (ex Sendinblue), Constant Contact, Inc., DMi Partners and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What is Driving the Growth of the Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market?



The growth of the global transactional and marketing emails market is being driven by several key factors, including the expansion of e-commerce, the increasing importance of customer engagement, and advancements in digital marketing technologies. One of the primary drivers is the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, which has led to a growing need for businesses to communicate effectively with their customers throughout the purchase journey. Transactional emails play a crucial role in keeping customers informed about order confirmations, shipping updates, and account-related activities, while marketing emails help businesses build relationships, promote new products, and encourage repeat purchases. As e-commerce continues to grow globally, especially in emerging markets, the demand for robust and automated email communication systems is expected to rise.



Another significant driver of market growth is the increasing focus on customer engagement and retention. Businesses are recognizing that it is more cost-effective to retain existing customers than to acquire new ones, and email remains one of the most effective channels for building long-term customer relationships. Transactional emails, with their high open rates, offer businesses the opportunity to provide excellent customer service and drive engagement by including personalized content or recommendations. Meanwhile, marketing emails allow businesses to stay top-of-mind with their audience, nurturing leads, promoting loyalty programs, and fostering brand affinity. With customer expectations for personalized, relevant communication growing, email marketing has become a vital tool for companies seeking to deepen customer engagement and boost lifetime value.



Technological advancements, such as automation, AI, and data analytics, are also fueling the growth of the transactional and marketing emails market. Automation has made it easier for businesses to scale their email marketing efforts by setting up complex, multi-step workflows that trigger emails based on customer actions or inaction. This allows companies to maintain continuous communication with their customers without manual effort. AI and machine learning are enhancing email personalization by analyzing customer data to create hyper-targeted campaigns that cater to individual preferences and behaviors. As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven strategies, email marketing platforms that offer sophisticated analytics, segmentation, and A/B testing capabilities are gaining traction. The ability to measure and optimize campaign performance in real time is empowering businesses to improve their marketing ROI and customer retention rates.



Finally, the growth of mobile internet usage and the increasing penetration of smartphones are driving the expansion of email as a marketing channel. As consumers spend more time on their mobile devices, emails remain a convenient and accessible way for businesses to reach their audience. With the rise of omnichannel marketing strategies, companies are using emails to create seamless experiences that connect their digital marketing efforts across social media, websites, and apps. The combination of these factors - e-commerce expansion, customer engagement, technological innovation, and mobile adoption - is propelling the global transactional and marketing emails market, making it a critical tool for businesses across industries looking to engage with their customers and drive growth.

Other key questions answered include:

How are Technological Advancements Enhancing Transactional and Marketing Emails?

How are Changing Consumer Behaviors and Preferences Shaping the Email Marketing Landscape?

Report Scope



The report analyzes the Transactional and Marketing E-Mails market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Application (Marketing Application, Transactional Application).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Marketing Application segment, which is expected to reach US$52.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.3%. The Transactional Application segment is also set to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.3% CAGR to reach $18.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Transactional and Marketing E-Mails Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Transactional and Marketing E-Mails Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Transactional and Marketing E-Mails Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 major companies featured in this Transactional and Marketing E-Mails market report include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bird BV

Brevo (ex Sendinblue)

Constant Contact, Inc.

DMi Partners

Elastic Email

Ignite Visibility

Inbox Army LLC

Klaviyo

MailerSend Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $43.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transactional and Marketing E-Mails - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Personalization Drives Growth in Transactional and Marketing E-Mails

Case Overview: Increasing Use of E-Mails in Customer Retention Strategies Bodes Well for Market Growth

Focus on Enhancing Customer Engagement Spurs Demand for Interactive E-Mail Campaigns

Growth in E-Commerce and Digital Transactions Expands Opportunities for Transactional E-Mails

Case Overview: GDPR and Data Privacy Regulations Drive Adoption of Compliant E-Mail Marketing Solutions

Focus on Deliverability and Inbox Placement Propels Demand for Advanced E-Mail Solutions

Growing Popularity of Mobile-Friendly E-Mail Designs Bodes Well for E-Mail Marketing Services

Focus on Reducing Spam and Improving E-Mail Relevance Drives Adoption of AI-Enhanced Platforms

Focus on Integrating E-Mail Campaigns with CRM Systems Expands Opportunities for Data Synchronization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5mj8e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment