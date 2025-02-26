Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3,061.5 Million With CAGR of 7.2% by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer Market is valued at US$ 1,423.7 Million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% to end up at US$ 3,061.5 Million by 2035.

Rising demand for products of Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer (EBA) has contributed significantly to growth for many industries. EBA is unique because it has properties such as flexibility, durability, and environmental resistance, making it ideal for applications in packaging, automotive, and construction.

For instance, there is an increase in EBA demand in the packaging industry with growing e-commerce and sustainable, flexible packaging solutions needing applications. EBA packs excellent adhesion and barrier properties that provide quality plus longevity to goods within packages with varying consumer preference for durability and freshness.

The construction industry also benefits from EBA as it offers weather resistance as well as adhesive properties required for sealants and waterproofing applications. So, repeatedly enhancing the product and finding new areas for application continues to drive the market because technological advancements continue to take shape through research and development initiatives of the manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer (EBA) Market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach US$ 3,061.5 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market has created an absolute opportunity of US$ 1,534 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region which is estimated to hold a market share of 7% in 2025

in 2025 Packaging Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 598.1 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute opportunity of US$ 483.1 million collectively

“Adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in manufacturing process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer Market:

Arkema; BASF; Dow; DuPont; Exxon Mobil; LyondellBasell; Repsol,; SABIC; Westlake; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For Instance On May 2024, Loop Industries, Inc. announced a significant joint venture agreement with Ester Industries Ltd. to establish a manufacturing facility, Will focus on sustainable polymer production in India.

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer Industry News:

October 2024 Rehau Group, a global company in polymer product solutions based in Germany, has acquired a 51% majority stake in Chennai's Red Star Polymers Pvt Ltd, valued at ₹46 crore. The acquisition is through Rehau's Switzerland-based entity and plans to take the remaining 49% within three years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ethylene butyl acrylate copolymer market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Physical Form (Liquid EBA, Solid EBA), Grade (General Purpose EBA, Specialty EBA), application (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Adhesives and Sealant, Industrial Goods, Others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

