Indonesia Joins BRICS: Newsflix Releases Interview Highlighting Expert Insights on the Path to Indonesia Emas 2045

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To explore Indonesia’s strategic decision to join BRICS and its roadmap to achieving the ambitious goals of the Indonesia Emas 2045 vision, newsflix.org interviewed two prominent experts. These experts, likened to the two sharp edges of a knife, include Muqiet Efadlinur Baktimy — also known as Coach Muqiet — a leading branding and marketing expert, top digital consultant for VIPs and VVIPs, global entrepreneur, and founder of inc.bio; and Fithra Faisal Hastiadi, a top economist, senior economic adviser, and former spokesperson for the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia.

Top Economist - Fithra Faisal Hastiadi PhD. (left) and Entrepreneur - Muqiet Efadlinur Baktimy (right)

Indonesia entered a new chapter of its history with the inauguration of its new president on October 20, 2024. This pivotal leadership transition marks a fresh momentum in the nation's pursuit of the ambitious Indonesia Emas 2045 (Golden Indonesia) vision. Central to this vision is the pursuit of robust economic growth, fueled by a dynamic young population and strategic investments. With rapid urbanization and a growing consumer market, Indonesia is emerging as a key player on the global economic stage. Adding to this momentum, Indonesia’s membership in BRICS, set to commence in 2025, positions the country to strengthen its influence in international trade and cooperation.

New Member of BRICS

"As an entrepreneur and branding expert, Indonesia's entry into BRICS is an extraordinary milestone that highlights our nation's growing influence on the global stage," Coach Muqiet stated. "This membership isn't just a title—it’s a golden opportunity to showcase our strengths in innovation, human capital, and cultural identity.”

Business Advantages of BRICS Membership

“For businesses, it opens the door to stronger partnerships and broader market access. However, to fully harness this opportunity, we need to ensure that our global image reflects the values and capabilities that define modern Indonesia. This is where strategic branding plays a crucial role,” Coach Muqiet said.

A Strong Global Image Starts with a Solid Foundation

Coach Muqiet emphasized that while opportunities like BRICS membership elevate Indonesia's global standing, they also underscore the need for internal readiness. "A strong global image starts with a solid foundation at home," he remarked, pointing to the critical role of nurturing talent and aligning resources with long-term national goals. This perspective aligns closely with Fithra Faisal Hastiadi’s focus on developing human capital as the cornerstone of sustainable growth.

Human Capital as the Cornerstone

"We need to invest more in education because that is the very soul of how to achieve and to utilize the young people especially," Fithra stated. "The problem we face now is the incompatibility between the education sector and industrial needs, leading to potential idle resources among the young population."

Equitable Growth Through Balanced Development

Fithra outlined three pillars for equitable growth: human capital, infrastructure, and institutions. "By investing in these areas, we can ensure that the benefits of economic growth are distributed fairly across all regions," he explained.

Nusantara: A Catalyst for Equitable Development

The development of Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital, is crucial for achieving equitable development and aligning with the Indonesia Emas vision. "Nusantara serves as a roadmap for focusing development outside of Java, ensuring a more balanced growth in terms of infrastructure," Fithra said.

Global Leadership and Economic Opportunities

Indonesia's strategic location and its role as a neutral leader in ASEAN position it to benefit from global economic shifts. As the world seeks alternatives to traditional trade and investment partnerships, Indonesia can emerge as a key player in regional and global economic cooperation.

Overcoming Challenges for a Sustainable Future

While Indonesia's economic prospects are promising, Fithra acknowledges the challenges that must be addressed. "We need a strong foundation of human capital, infrastructure, and institutions to achieve sustainable growth," he stated.

Conclusion on Indonesia Emas 2045

Indonesia's economic future is bright, but realizing the Indonesia Emas 2045 vision requires a concerted effort to invest in human capital, promote equitable development, and leverage the nation's strategic advantages. By addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities, Indonesia can solidify its position as a global economic powerhouse.

