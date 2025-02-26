EV Battery Cell & Pack Materials Industry Research 2025-2030 - Solid-State Batteries and Alternative Cathode & Anode Materials Shaping the Future of Battery Production

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials was valued at US$21.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$48.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in battery technology, and rising environmental concerns. The global shift toward electric vehicles as a cleaner alternative to traditional combustion engine cars is boosting the demand for high-performance batteries. As automakers ramp up their EV production to meet regulatory standards and consumer demand, the need for critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite has skyrocketed.



Technological innovations, such as the development of solid-state batteries and alternative cathode and anode materials, are playing a significant role in shaping the future of battery production. These advancements are expected to improve the energy efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness of EV batteries, thereby increasing the demand for new materials and creating new opportunities in the supply chain. At the same time, the growth of battery recycling technologies is contributing to a more sustainable market, ensuring a more circular supply of materials for battery production.



The growing focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and reducing the environmental impact of battery production is also driving changes in the EV battery cell and pack materials market. Efforts to develop greener mining practices, improve recycling rates, and reduce reliance on rare earth metals are encouraging manufacturers to invest in innovative material solutions. These sustainability-driven innovations will likely have a profound impact on the market as the industry works to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles in an environmentally responsible way.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Ultracapacitors, Sodium-Ion Battery);

Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cells Electric Vehicle (FCEV)).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lithium-Ion Battery Cell and Pack Materials segment, which is expected to reach US$44.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.2%. The Lead-Acid Battery Cell and Pack Materials segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.1% CAGR to reach $7.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BYD Co., Ltd., CALB-CALB Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, LG Chem, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 25 companies featured in this EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials market report include:

BYD Co. Ltd.

CALB-CALB Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

LG Chem

Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen GREPOW Battery Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Lithium-Ion Battery Chemistries Propel Growth in Material Demand

Focus on Lightweight Battery Packs Expands Opportunities in Advanced Materials

Demand for Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Materials Bodes Well for Ethical Manufacturing

Emerging Role of Solid-State Batteries Highlights Need for Innovative Material Solutions

AI-Driven Material R&D Sets the Stage for High-Efficiency Battery Components

Growing EV Production Spurs Demand for Anode Material Innovations

Rising Interest in Cobalt-Free Batteries Expands Market for Alternative Cathode Materials

Global Push for Battery Recycling Highlights Opportunities in Secondary Material Use

High-Performance Electrolytes Highlight Opportunities in Temperature-Resilient Batteries

Integration of Nano-Materials in Battery Packs Sustains Market Innovations

Rising Focus on Energy Storage Applications Propels Demand for Durable Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acfey3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment