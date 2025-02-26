Immunotherapy Drugs Market Research 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery and Combination Therapies

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Other Indications), By Drug Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Immunotherapy Drugs market showcased growth at a CAGR of 9.27% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 756.92 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 1.57 trillion in 2030.

The report presents the analysis of Immunotherapy Drugs Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The global immunotherapy drugs market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and rising demand for targeted therapies. Immunotherapy has emerged as a transformative treatment modality, leveraging the body's immune system to combat diseases, particularly cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.



Key factors contributing to market expansion include increasing cancer prevalence, a growing pipeline of innovative immunotherapeutic drugs, and the rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, the shift towards personalized medicine and the development of combination therapies have further bolstered the market's trajectory.



The escalating global burden of chronic diseases, coupled with heightened awareness about immunotherapy, has led to increased adoption among patients and healthcare providers. Governments and private entities worldwide are also investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to accelerate the approval of novel immunotherapies.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented.

