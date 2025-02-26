Analysis of the $69.6 Bn Hydraulic Fracturing Industry 2025-2030, Featuring 22 Leading Players - Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, United Oilfield Services & More

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Fracturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hydraulic Fracturing was valued at US$47.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$69.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Hydraulic Fracturing Market?



Several factors are driving the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market, including increasing energy demand, technological advancements, and the shift toward cleaner fuels. One of the primary drivers is the growing global demand for oil and natural gas. As the world's population increases and industrialization expands in developing countries, the need for energy to power homes, businesses, and transportation is rising. Hydraulic fracturing provides a means to meet this demand by unlocking vast reserves of oil and gas that were previously difficult or uneconomical to access.



Technological advancements are also a major factor driving the growth of hydraulic fracturing. Innovations in drilling techniques, such as horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing, have made the process more efficient and cost-effective, allowing companies to extract more resources with fewer wells. Advances in data analytics and real-time monitoring have improved the precision of hydraulic fracturing, reducing the environmental impact and increasing the productivity of each well. As these technologies continue to evolve, the cost of hydraulic fracturing is expected to decrease further, making it an even more attractive option for energy producers.



The growing demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil is another key driver of the hydraulic fracturing market. Natural gas is increasingly being used for electricity generation, heating, and as a feedstock for petrochemical production due to its lower carbon footprint. Hydraulic fracturing has played a critical role in increasing the supply of natural gas, helping to meet the rising demand for cleaner energy. As countries seek to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, the use of natural gas as a bridge fuel in the transition to renewable energy is expected to drive continued investment in hydraulic fracturing technologies.



Government policies and energy security concerns are also contributing to the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market. Many countries are seeking to reduce their dependence on foreign oil and gas imports by boosting domestic energy production. Hydraulic fracturing has become a key tool in achieving energy independence, particularly in regions with abundant shale deposits. In the United States, for example, government policies that support domestic energy production have encouraged the development of shale resources, driving growth in the hydraulic fracturing sector.



Environmental and regulatory challenges, while a concern for the hydraulic fracturing industry, are also driving innovation and market growth. In response to environmental concerns about water usage, contamination, and seismic activity, the industry has invested in technologies that reduce the environmental footprint of fracking operations. These include water recycling systems, advanced monitoring techniques, and the development of less harmful fracking fluids. As regulations tighten, companies that adopt more sustainable practices are expected to see increased demand for their services, further driving market growth.



With advancements in drilling technology, the increasing demand for cleaner energy, and the push for energy independence, the hydraulic fracturing market is poised for continued growth. As the world balances the need for energy security with environmental sustainability, hydraulic fracturing will remain a key player in the global energy landscape, helping to meet demand while minimizing the environmental impact of fossil fuel extraction.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Hydraulic Fracturing market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Technology (Plug & Perf, Sliding Sleeve);

Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical);

Application (Shale Gas, Tight Oil, Tight Gas).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Some of the 22 major companies featured in this Hydraulic Fracturing market report include:

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Calfrac Well Services, Ltd.

FTS International

Halliburton

RPC, Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Trican Well Services Ltd.

United Oilfield Services Sp. z o.o.

Weatherford International Ltd.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Hydraulic Fracturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Oil and Gas Drives Growth in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Expansion of Shale Gas Extraction Spurs Adoption of Hydraulic Fracturing Technologies

Technological Advancements in Fracturing Fluids and Proppants Propel Innovation in Hydraulic Fracturing

Growth in Focus on Enhancing Well Productivity Expands Addressable Market for Hydraulic Fracturing

Role of Hydraulic Fracturing in Unlocking Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Increasing Focus on Waterless and Eco-friendly Fracturing Solutions Fuels Market Demand

Growth in Use of Hydraulic Fracturing in Depleted Reservoirs Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Use of Hydraulic Fracturing in Horizontal and Multistage Wells Expands Market Reach

