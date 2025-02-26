Aerogel Market Forecast 2025-2035: Key Trends, Applications & Growth Drivers - Aerogel Market Sees Strong Growth with China & North America Driving Production Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Aerogels 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerogel market has experienced remarkable growth, transforming from a niche specialty material into a significant commercial sector. This growth is fueled by aerogels' exceptional properties, including ultra-low thermal conductivity (as low as 0.015 W/mK), extreme lightweight nature (80-150 kg/m), high porosity, and fire resistance. Silica aerogels continue to dominate, primarily serving oil and gas, building insulation, and industrial applications. However, polymer-based aerogels are showing accelerated growth rates due to enhanced flexibility and processability, making them increasingly attractive for transportation, apparel, and aerospace applications. Carbon aerogels and bio-based variants are emerging as important segments for specialized applications in energy storage, catalysis, and sustainable materials.

Regionally, North America currently leads in revenue generation, though China is rapidly expanding manufacturing capacity. The European market remains strong, driven by stringent building insulation regulations and sustainability initiatives. The fastest-growing application sector is electric vehicle battery thermal management, expanding at over 40% annually as manufacturers adopt aerogel solutions for thermal runaway prevention and fire protection. The competitive landscape has evolved significantly, with established players expanding capacity while Chinese manufacturers such as Guangdong Alison and IBIH Advanced Materials rapidly scale up production. Smaller specialized producers have emerged focusing on niche applications and advanced formulations.

Technology advancements have been pivotal, with ambient pressure drying techniques reducing production costs compared to traditional supercritical methods. Manufacturing innovations including continuous roll-to-roll processes have improved scalability, while new hybrid formulations and composite structures have expanded performance capabilities. While high production costs and processing challenges persist for certain applications, these barriers are progressively diminishing as manufacturing scale increases. Market drivers including global energy efficiency regulations, building codes, EV safety standards, and industrial decarbonization initiatives continue to strengthen the value proposition for aerogel adoption across multiple sectors.

Looking forward, the aerogel market is positioned for continued strong growth as production costs decrease further and new applications emerge, particularly in transportation, sustainable building materials, energy storage, and high-performance industrial applications. The trend toward lightweight, high-efficiency materials across industries provides a strong foundation for aerogels' expanding market presence.

The Global Aerogels Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly expanding global aerogels industry, with detailed segmentation by aerogel type, application sector, and geographic region. The executive summary covers aerogel properties, market position, drivers, production capacities, and technology challenges. The introduction section presents aerogel classification, commercially available types, and analysis of silica, polymer, metal oxide, organic, carbon, and hybrid aerogel variants. Production methodology content includes manufacturing processes from sol-gel synthesis through aging, surface modification, and drying techniques with cost assessments and manufacturing process evaluations.

Application sector analysis covers fifteen markets with drivers, aerogel types, performance advantages, technology readiness levels, and growth projections for building insulation, oil and gas, EV batteries, energy storage, biomedical applications, and textiles. Regional analysis examines China's expanding production capacity compared to North America and Europe's focus on high-value applications. The competitive landscape section contains profiles of 45 aerogel manufacturers.

The report features 40 tables and 45 figures showing market trends, material properties, manufacturing processes, and performance metrics, plus patent analysis tracking innovation activity. The forecasts through 2035 segment the market by aerogel type, application sectors, and geographical regions for precise market sizing and opportunity identification in this advanced materials sector.

Report Contents include:

Aerogel properties

Applications overview

Competitive landscape

Market drivers and trends

Production capacities

Technology challenges

Market forecasts 2021-2035

Types of Aerogels Silica aerogels Polymer-based aerogels Metal oxide aerogels Organic and biobased aerogels Carbon aerogels 3D printed aerogels Hybrid and composite aerogels

Production Methods

Markets and Applications Oil and gas Building and construction Energy storage Biomedical Cold-chain packaging Electronics and telecommunications Filtration and separation Textiles Food Catalysts Paint and coatings Aerospace and defense Cosmetics Automotive and EV batteries Other applications

Patent Analysis Innovation trends Key patent holders

Market Forecasts 2021-2035 By aerogel type By application market By geographic region

Company Profiles (48 manufacturers) Established market leaders Emerging specialists Regional manufacturers



Companies profiled include:

ABIS Aerogel Co.

Active Aerogels

Aerofybers Technologies SL

Aerogel Core Ltd

Aerogel Coating Technologies

aerogel-it GmbH

Aerogel Technologies

AeroShield Materials

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF SE

Blueshift Materials Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Dragonfly Insulation

Elisto GmbH

Enersens SAS

Fibenol

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Gelanggang Kencana Sdn. Bhd.

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Hebei Jinna Technology Co. Ltd.

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co. Ltd.

IBIH Advanced Materials

Keey Aerogel

and more....

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Aerogel properties

1.2 Aerogel applications

1.3 Competitive factors in the aerogels market

1.4 Market drivers and trends

1.5 Aerogel producers and capacities

1.6 Market and technology challenges

1.7 Market size and forecast 2021-2035

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aerogels

2.1.1 Origin of Aerogels

2.1.2 Classification

2.1.3 Aerogel Forms

2.1.4 Commercially available aerogels

2.2 Silica aerogels

2.2.1 Properties

2.2.2 Products

2.2.3 Cost

2.2.4 Main players

2.3 Aerogel-like polymer foams

2.3.1 Properties

2.3.2 Applications for aerogel-like polymer foams include:

2.4 Metal oxide aerogels

2.5 Organic aerogels

2.5.1 Polymer-based aerogels

2.5.2 Biobased aerogels (bio-aerogels)

2.5.2.1 Overview

2.5.2.2 Sustainable Feedstocks

2.5.2.3 Cellulose aerogels

2.5.3 Carbon aerogels

2.5.3.1 Carbon nanotube aerogels

2.5.3.2 Graphene and graphite aerogels

2.6 3D printed aerogels

2.6.1 Carbon nitride

2.6.1.1 Gold

2.6.1.2 Cellulose

2.6.1.3 Graphene oxide

2.7 Hybrid and composite aerogels

2.7.1 Mixed oxide aerogels

2.7.2 Metal oxide aerogel composites

2.7.3 Carbon-based aerogel composites

3 PRODUCTION METHODS

3.1 Overview

3.2 Sol-gel process

3.3 3D printing of aerogels

3.4 Drying methods

3.4.1 Overview of drying methods

3.4.2 Supercritical Drying

3.4.3 Ambient Pressure Drying

3.4.4 Advantages and disadvantages

3.5 Costs

4 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS FOR AEROGELS

4.1 Competitive landscape

4.2 Oil and Gas

4.3 Building and Construction

4.4 Energy Storage

4.5 Biomedical

4.6 Cold-Chain Packaging

4.7 Electronics and Telecommunications

4.8 Filtration, Separation, and Sorption

4.9 Textiles

4.10 Food

4.11 Catalysts

4.12 Paint and Coatings

4.13 Aerospace and Defence

4.14 Cosmetics

4.15 Automotive

4.16 Other markets and applications

5 AEROGEL PATENTS

5.1 Patent applications

6 AEROGEL COMPANY PROFILES (48 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cjive

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.