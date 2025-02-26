The Generic Drug Market in the GCC 2025-2033: Value Chain Analysis, Performance of Key Regions, Competitive Landscape, Project Details, Requirements & Costs Involved, and More

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC generic drug market size reached USD 6.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.04% during 2025-2033. At present, there is a rise in the demand for generic drugs in the GCC region, owing to the developing healthcare industry and the growing awareness about the cost benefits offered by these drugs.







Owing to sedentary lifestyles, high per capita income and altering dietary patterns, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and obesity, in the GCC region. This represents one of the key factors impelling the generic drugs market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also contributing to the increasing healthcare costs in the region. In line with this, governments of various countries in the GCC region, such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are encouraging the utilization of generic drugs, which is further bolstering the market growth.

For instance, the Government of Oman recently introduced the Unified Health Insurance Policy (UHIP) that made health insurance mandatory for citizens and expatriates. It is catalyzing the demand for pharmaceuticals in the country which, in turn, is driving investments for generics manufacturing. Some of the other factors that are propelling the market growth include growing population, increasing penetration of health insurance companies, upcoming patent expiry of various blockbuster medicines and a strong influx of expatriates.



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

