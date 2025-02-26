Option Care Health Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $1,346.4 million, up 19.7% compared to $1,124.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Gross profit of $268.4 million, or 19.9% of net revenue, up 8.6% compared to $247.1 million, or 22.0% of net revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Net income of $60.1 million, compared to net income of $57.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $0.35, up 9.4% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted net income of $75.5 million, compared to adjusted net income of $66.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44, up 15.8% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $121.6 million, up 8.9% compared to $111.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $36.1 million, down 29.1% compared to cash flow from operations of $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Repurchased approximately $90.0 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2024

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $4,998.2 million, up 16.2% compared to $4,302.3 million in full year 2023
  • Gross profit of $1,013.0 million, or 20.3% of revenue, up 3.2% compared to $981.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in full year 2023
  • Net income of $211.8 million, compared to net income of $267.1 million in full year 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $1.23, down 16.9% compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.48, inclusive of the impact from non-operating income, in full year 2023
  • Adjusted net income of $272.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $257.7 million in full year 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.58, up 10.5% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.43 in full year 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $443.8 million, up 4.4% compared to $425.2 million in full year 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $323.4 million, down 12.9% compared to $371.3 million in full year 2023

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team’s execution produced solid financial results in the fourth quarter and full year 2024, demonstrating resilience in a dynamic and challenging period, while continuing to place the patient at the center of everything that we do. I am excited about the road ahead and the opportunity to leverage our capabilities to provide more patients high quality, affordable care, in a setting in which they wish to receive it.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2025, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

  • Net revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.59 to $1.69
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $470 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million
  • Effective tax rate of 25% - 27%
  • Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. EST. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

Schedule 1
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

 December 31,
  2024  2023
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$412,565 $343,849
Accounts receivable, net 409,733  377,658
Inventories 388,131  274,004
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112,198  98,744
Total current assets 1,322,627  1,094,255
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net 127,367  120,630
Intangible assets, net 16,993  20,092
Referral sources, net 284,017  315,304
Goodwill 1,540,246  1,540,246
Other noncurrent assets 130,493  126,508
Total noncurrent assets 2,099,116  2,122,780
TOTAL ASSETS$3,421,743 $3,217,035
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$610,779 $426,513
Other current liabilities 169,367  191,796
Total current liabilities 780,146  618,309
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,104,641  1,056,650
Other noncurrent liabilities 132,718  120,404
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,237,359  1,177,054
Total liabilities 2,017,505  1,795,363
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,404,238  1,421,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$3,421,743 $3,217,035


Schedule 2
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
NET REVENUE$1,346,418  $1,124,390  $4,998,202  $4,302,324 
COST OF REVENUE 1,078,039   877,267   3,985,209   3,321,101 
GROSS PROFIT 268,379   247,123   1,012,993   981,223 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses 164,727   147,783   630,251   607,427 
Depreciation and amortization expense 16,615   14,784   60,909   59,201 
Total operating expenses 181,342   162,567   691,160   666,628 
OPERATING INCOME 87,037   84,556   321,833   314,595 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net (10,879)  (12,432)  (49,029)  (51,248)
Other, net 4,891   6,801   10,795   95,395 
Total other (expense) income (5,988)  (5,631)  (38,234)  44,147 
        
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 81,049   78,925   283,599   358,742 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 20,916   21,748   71,776   91,652 
NET INCOME$60,133  $57,177  $211,823  $267,090 
        
Earnings per share, basic$0.36  $0.32  $1.23  $1.49 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.35  $0.32  $1.23  $1.48 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 168,816   176,055   171,567   178,973 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 169,980   177,743   172,845   180,375 


Schedule 3
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$211,823  $267,090 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 63,498   62,200 
Deferred income taxes - net 12,656   12,766 
Other non-cash adjustments 55,661   50,684 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (32,075)  224 
Inventories (114,127)  (51,000)
Accounts payable 183,395   47,703 
Other (57,439)  (18,372)
Net cash provided by operating activities 323,392   371,295 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Acquisition of property and equipment (35,606)  (41,866)
Proceeds from sale of assets    3,743 
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired    (12,494)
Other investing activities (864)  (5,889)
Net cash used in investing activities (36,470)  (56,506)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from issuance of debt 49,959    
Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (252,726)  (250,261)
Other financing activities (15,439)  (14,865)
Net cash used in financing activities (218,206)  (265,126)
    
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 68,716   49,663 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 343,849   294,186 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$412,565  $343,849 


Schedule 4
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$60,133  $57,177  $211,823  $267,090 
Interest expense, net 10,879   12,432   49,029   51,248 
Income tax expense 20,916   21,748   71,776   91,652 
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,469   15,777   63,498   62,200 
EBITDA 109,397   107,134   396,126   472,190 
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 8,523   7,571   36,143   30,479 
Loss on extinguishment of debt       377    
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 3,639   (3,103)  11,143   (77,486)
Adjusted EBITDA$121,559  $111,602  $443,789  $425,183 
        
Net income$60,133  $57,177  $211,823  $267,090 
Intangible asset amortization expense 8,596   8,629   34,405   34,381 
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 8,523   7,571   36,143   30,479 
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 3,639   (3,103)  11,143   (77,486)
Total pre-tax adjustments 20,758   13,097   81,691   (12,626)
Tax adjustments (2) (5,356)  (3,615)  (20,668)  3,220 
Adjusted net income$75,535  $66,659  $272,846  $257,684 
        
Earnings per share, diluted$0.35  $0.32  $1.23  $1.48 
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted$0.44  $0.38  $1.58  $1.43 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 169,980   177,743   172,845   180,375 

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes the Amedisys merger termination fee, net of merger-related expenses

(2) Tax adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate