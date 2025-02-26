Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Digital Platforms and International Business Expert Professor Daniel Spulber Affiliates with Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Daniel F. Spulber has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Spulber is a leading expert in antitrust and merger policy, platforms and two-sided markets, intellectual property, technology and innovation, and industrial organization. He is currently the Elinor Hobbs Distinguished Professor of International Business and Professor of Strategy at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and Professor of Law (Courtesy) at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel said, “Our clients turn to us for our depth and breadth of antitrust expertise. Professor Spulber brings with him a wealth of experience dealing with antitrust cases, and I look forward to seeing how he will provide a great impact to our clients.”

Dr. Spulber has extensive testimonial experience and has provided expert testimony in state and federal courts as well as before the Federal Trade Commission, the International Trade Commission, the Copyright Royalty Board, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Postal Rate Commission and state regulatory agencies.

Dr. Spulber has written 14 books and has published numerous articles in leading economics journals and law reviews, and he is the founding editor of the Journal of Economics & Management Strategy. He has received 37 research grants, including from the National Science Foundation, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. His research has been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and the FCC.

Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Spulber added, “The business landscape is constantly evolving. Merger enforcement is becoming more aggressive with authorities willing to challenge deals or impose strict conditions. I look forward to working with the impressive roster of antitrust experts at Compass Lexecon as we help clients navigate evolving regulatory frameworks.”

