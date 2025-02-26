Metsera to Present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR) (“Metsera” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that Whit Bernard, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors & News section of the Metsera website at investors.metsera.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Metsera

Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape. Metsera was founded in 2022 and is based in New York City. For more information, please visit us at www.metsera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

