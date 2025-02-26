Investment Opportunities in the $12.1 Bn Antimicrobial Coatings Market, 2025-2033; Featuring Profiles of AkzoNobel, BASF, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems & More

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Product Type (Silver Antimicrobial Coatings, Copper Antimicrobial Coatings, and Others), Application (Indoor Air Quality, Mold Remediation, Medical/Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Textile, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial coatings market size reached USD 5.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 12.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% during 2025-2033. The increasing awareness about the sick building syndrome, the development of eco-friendly and sustainable antimicrobial coatings and the introduction of nanotechnology represent some of the key factors driving the market.





The increasing awareness about the sick building syndrome, wherein the occupants of a building experience acute health issues due to deteriorating air quality, is increasing worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for antimicrobial coatings for use in building interiors. In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products, sustain their market position and expand their overall consumer base. The market is further driven by the development of eco-friendly and sustainable antimicrobial coatings. Many manufacturers are developing coatings that are biodegradable and do not release harmful chemicals into the environment, which is gaining widespread prominence across the globe.

Apart from this, the augmenting use of nanotechnology in antimicrobial coatings is also creating a positive market outlook as nanoparticles are being used to create coatings with superior antimicrobial properties that are more durable and long-lasting. Additionally, the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in the food and beverage industry in order to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on food processing equipment and packaging materials is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

The market is further driven by continual advancements in nanotechnology and other manufacturing processes that have made it possible to produce highly effective antimicrobial coatings at lower costs, which has made these coatings more accessible to a wider range of industries and applications. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also positively influencing the market.



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global antimicrobial coatings market.

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Diamond Vogel

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

PPG Industries

Royal DSM

RPM International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Regional Insights

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America; Asia Pacific; Europe; the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. According to the report, North America was the largest market for antimicrobial coatings. Some of the factors driving the North America antimicrobial coatings market included the growing awareness among the masses regarding antimicrobial coatings, the emerging healthcare industry, intensive competition among leading players, etc.

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global antimicrobial coatings market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type and application.



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the antimicrobial coatings market based on the product type. This includes silver antimicrobial coatings, copper antimicrobial coatings and others. According to the report, silver antimicrobial coatings represented the largest segment.



A detailed breakup and analysis of the antimicrobial coatings market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes indoor air quality, mold remediation, medical/healthcare, food and beverage, textile and others. According to the report, medical/healthcare accounted for the largest market share.

