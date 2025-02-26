China Online Food Delivery Market Research Report 2025-2033, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia, Home-cook

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China online food delivery market size reached USD 81.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 197.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.79% during 2025-2033. The growing internet penetration, rising consumer preference for convenience, a wide variety of cuisine options, aggressive marketing by leading platforms, and the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to enhance user experience are some of the factors impelling the market growth in China.







The country currently represents the world's biggest online food delivery market. China's strong economic growth, changing lifestyles and increasing penetration of internet and smartphones are some of the key drivers of this market. Moreover, China's large young population, who constitutes the majority of the consumer base has further facilitated this growth. Urban dwellers, who lead a hectic lifestyle, tend to order food online more frequently than others.



Some of the major online food-delivery companies in China include Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia, Home-cook, etc. The market however is mainly dominated by two players Meituan Dianping, supported by the internet giant Tencent, and Ele.me, backed by Alibaba. Key players in the country are now focusing on expanding their operations into smaller cities, which have a strong growth potential as they are less developed markets than big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Players are also expanding their product offerings and targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks.



This report provides a deep insight into the China online food delivery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the China online food delivery market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on platform type, business model and payment method.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the China online food delivery market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the China online food delivery market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the China online food delivery market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China online food delivery market?

5. What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the platform type?

6. What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the business model?

7. What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the payment method?

8. What are the key regions in the China online food delivery market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the China online food delivery market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $81.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $197.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered China

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 China Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.6 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.12.1 Political

5.12.2 Economic

5.12.3 Social

5.12.4 Legal

5.12.5 Environmental

5.12.6 Technological

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

6.1 Mobile Applications

6.2 Websites

7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Order-Focused Food Delivery System

7.2 Logistics-Based Food Delivery System

7.3 Full Service Food Delivery System

8 Market Breakup by Payment Method

8.1 Online

8.2 Cash on Delivery

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Guangdong

9.2 Jiangsu

9.3 Shandong

9.4 Zhejiang

9.5 Henan

9.6 Others

10 Government Regulations



11 Strategic Recommendations



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Ele.me

12.3.2 Meituan Dianping

12.3.3 ENJOY

12.3.4 Daojia

12.3.5 Home-cook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b9gcd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment