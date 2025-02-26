Food Logistics Industry to Grow by $100 Billion: Analysis of Investment Opportunities and Major Players' Strategies, 2025-2033

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Logistics Market Report by Transportation Mode, Product Type, Service Type, Segment, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food logistics market size reached USD 122.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 222.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.33% during 2025-2033.

The market is growing rapidly driven by increasing demand for fresh and perishable foods, rapid globalization of food trade, significant technological advancements, including temperature-controlled logistics, surge in e-commerce platforms, and imposition of safety regulations, ensuring quality of food products.





Major players are heavily investing in advanced technologies, such as blockchain for enhanced traceability, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time tracking. Furthermore, companies are expanding their cold chain logistics capabilities by investing in temperature-controlled warehouses, refrigerated vehicles, and advanced cooling systems to ensure the quality of food products during transportation and storage.

Additionally, they are implementing more eco-friendly transportation methods to reduce carbon emissions and optimize routes. Besides this, key players are collaborating with technology providers, local logistics companies, and even competitors to share resources, knowledge, and market reach.



Food Logistics Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on transportation mode, product type, service type, and segment.



Breakup by Transportation Mode



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the transportation mode. This includes railways, roadways, seaways, and airways. According to the report, roadways represented the largest segment.



The roadways segment holds the largest market share due to its flexibility, accessibility, and efficiency in transporting food products. Road transport is critical for both long-haul deliveries and last-mile connectivity, offering door-to-door service that other modes cannot match. It is particularly vital in the distribution of perishable goods like dairy, fruits, and vegetables, where time is of the essence. Additionally, the widespread network of roads allows for direct and rapid transportation of goods from suppliers to distribution centers and retail outlets. Besides this, advancements in road transportation technology, such as refrigerated trucks and real-time tracking systems, which have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of road transport, are driving the market growth.



Breakup by Product Type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type have also been provided in the report. This includes fish, shellfish, and meat, vegetables, fruits, and nuts, cereals, bakery and dairy products, coffee, tea, and vegetable oil, and others. According to the report, fish, shellfish, and meat accounted for the largest market share.



The segment comprising fish, shellfish, and meat holds the largest market share due to the high global demand for these protein-rich foods. It requires specialized handling and transportation due to its highly perishable nature. The logistics for fish, shellfish, and meat often involve a cold chain to maintain freshness and prevent spoilage, encompassing refrigerated storage and transport facilities. The supply chain for these products is complex, extending from fishing grounds and farms to processing centers and finally to consumers, often spanning across international borders.



Breakup by Service Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the service type. This includes cold chain and non-cold chain. According to the report, the cold chain represented the largest segment.



The cold chain segment holds the largest market share due to the critical need for temperature-controlled environments in the transportation and storage of perishable food products. It includes a comprehensive system of refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, and transportation vehicles, which are essential for maintaining the quality of products like dairy, fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood. Furthermore, the increasing global demand for fresh and frozen foods, heightened consumer awareness about food safety, and stricter regulatory standards for food handling are also contributing to the market growth.



Breakup by Segment



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the segment have also been provided in the report. This includes transportation, packaging, and instrumentation. According to the report, transportation accounted for the largest market share.



The transportation segment holds the largest market share, serving as the backbone of the entire supply chain. It encompasses the movement of food products from the point of origin to processing facilities, distribution centers, retailers, and ultimately to consumers. It includes various modes of transport, such as road, rail, air, and sea, each suited for different types of food products and distances. Furthermore, the dominance of the transportation segment is due to its vital role in ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of food products, which is essential for maintaining freshness, quality, and safety, particularly for perishable items.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America represents the largest segment, driven by advanced logistics infrastructure, a high degree of supply chain integration, and a robust demand for diverse food products. Additionally, the presence of a well-developed road and rail network, efficient port systems, and cutting-edge logistics technologies, which facilitate efficient food transportation and distribution, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer spending power and strong demand for a wide range of food products, including fresh, frozen, and processed goods, are catalyzing the market growth.

