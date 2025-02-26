2025 Analysis of the World Market for Fillings and Toppings by Type, Flavour, Form, Application and Region - Includes Growth Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fillings and Toppings Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fillings and toppings market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.21 billion in 2024 to $15.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to limited editions and seasonal offerings, marketing strategies, packaging evolution, plant-based options, convenience focus.

Europe was the largest region in the fillings and toppings market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.







The fillings and toppings market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, flavor exploration, clean label movement, plant-based revolution, customization and personalization. Major trends in the forecast period include digitalization in marketing, collaborations and limited editions, packaging innovations, sugar reduction strategies, functional ingredients.



The rapid expansion of the confectionery and bakery sectors is fueling the growth of the fillings and toppings market. For instance, in November 2022, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a government department in Canada, reported that total global retail sales of baked goods reached $425.7 billion in 2022, up from $407.2 billion in 2021. Thus, the increasing growth of the confectionery and bakery industry is propelling the fillings and toppings market forward.



The surge in e-commerce and online food delivery platforms is expected to propel the fillings and toppings market. Zomato Ltd. reported a significant increase of 124% in fulfilled orders to 535 million in fiscal year 2022 compared to FY21. This surge signifies the growing impact of online channels, driving demand for premium and customized fillings and toppings.



Major players in the fillings and toppings market are developing new flavors to maintain their market presence. For instance, in October 2022, Puratos, a Belgium-based food products manufacturer, launched a range of colored and flavored compound and compound fillings. This series includes Carat Cover Classic for coating, ganache, and enrobing, offering flavors like Mango, Strawberry, Orange, and Pineapple. The Carat Supercrem range presents smooth flavors such as Mango, Strawberry, Orange, and others suitable for cookies, donuts, mousse cups, and pralines, emphasizing versatility and diverse applications.



Leading companies in the fillings and toppings market are focusing on natural toppings to maintain their market position. For instance, in June 2023, Hormel Foods Corporation, a US-based food processing company, introduced four new bacon toppings products under the Hormel Black Label brand. These offerings, including cherrywood and pecanwood real bacon crumbles, real chopped bacon, and single-serve real bacon bits, are made from 100% bacon. The cherrywood and pecanwood real bacon crumbles, available in 3 oz. resealable pouches, contain 40% less fat than pan-fried bacon, offering consumers versatility and premium flavors with natural ingredients.



The regions covered in the fillings and toppings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the fillings and toppings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Fondants; Creams; Syrups, Pastes, and Variegates; Sprinkles; Fruits and Nuts

2) by Flavor: Fruits; Chocolates; Vanilla; Nuts; Caramel; Other Flavors

3) by Form: Solid; Liquid; Gel; Foam

4) by Application: Bakery Products; Confectionery Products; Dairy Products and Frozen Desserts; Beverages; Convenience Food



Subsegments:



1) by Fondants: Chocolate Fondant; Fruit Fondant; Vanilla Fondant

2) by Creams: Whipped Cream; Pastry Cream; Cream Cheese

3) by Syrups: Chocolate Syrup; Fruit Syrup; Maple Syrup

4) by Pastes and Variegates: Fruit Pastes; Nut Pastes; Chocolate Variegates

5) by Sprinkles: Nonpareils; Jimmies; Sugar Sprinkles

6) by Fruits and Nuts: Dried Fruits; Fresh Fruits; Fruit Compotes; Chopped Nuts; Nut Butters; Whole Nuts



Key Companies Profiled: Cargill Incorporated; Tate & Lyle PLC; AAK AB; Zentis GmbH & Co. KG; Archer Daniels Midland Company



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Fillings and Toppings market report include:

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

AAK AB

Zentis GmbH & Co. KG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Barry Callebaut AG

Associated British Foods PLC

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Bake'n Joy Foods Inc.

Olam International Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Hanan Products Co. Inc.

PreGel S.p.A.

Stewart Ingredient Systems Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Taura Natural Ingredients Limited

Dawn Food Products Inc.

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients Inc.

Puratos Group NV

Sensient Technologies Corporation

The Hershey Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Schwan Food Company

Fruit Fillings Inc.

Wawona Frozen Foods

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

Hormel Foods Corporation

J.M. Smucker Company

