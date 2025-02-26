Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese (CAS 7439-96-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Manganese provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Manganese market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Manganese.



The Manganese global market report covers the following key points:

Manganese description, applications and related patterns

Manganese market drivers and challenges

Manganese manufacturers and distributors

Manganese prices

Manganese end-users

Manganese downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Manganese market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Manganese market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Manganese market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Manganese market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. MANGANESE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. MANGANESE APPLICATIONS



3. MANGANESE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. MANGANESE PATENTS



5. MANGANESE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Manganese market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Manganese supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Manganese market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF MANGANESE

6.1. Manganese manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Manganese manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Manganese manufacturers in North America

6.4. Manganese manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF MANGANESE

7.1. Manganese suppliers in Europe

7.2. Manganese suppliers in Asia

7.3. Manganese suppliers in North America

7.4. Manganese suppliers in RoW



8. MANGANESE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Manganese market

8.2. Manganese supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Manganese market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. MANGANESE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Manganese prices in Europe

9.2. Manganese prices in Asia

9.3. Manganese prices in North America

9.4. Manganese prices in RoW



10. MANGANESE END-USE SECTOR



