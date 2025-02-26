Freename partners with Chiliz: .CHZ Domains Are Here

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Chiliz, a leading blockchain platform for sports and fan engagement. Through this collaboration, Freename has launched .CHZ domains, offering exclusive benefits to CHZ stakers and Scoville NFT holders.





This partnership represents a significant step in expanding the Web3 ecosystem, providing blockchain and sports enthusiasts with the opportunity to establish their digital identities. Additionally, it creates new avenues for a broader audience—including cryptocurrency users, digital creators, resellers, and investors—to engage with a highly secure Ethereum-powered environment, interact with on-chain decentralized applications (dApps), and seamlessly exchange ERC-20 tokens.

The First Sport-Focused Top-Level Domain

Arguably, .CHZ is an eagerly awaited domain where sports fans can create unique digital identities and build a highly secure sports community. “Sports enthusiasts, fans, and Web3 users need digital identities that reflect their passion and establish their presence in the digital world,” said Gherardo Varani, Head of Business Development at Freename.

This Freename–Chiliz partnership aims to set the tone for sports enthusiasts who want to stay updated on their favorite sports. With the integration of Chiliz—the leading blockchain for sports and fan engagement—this vision is becoming a reality. In addition to incorporating the Chiliz blockchain into its portfolio, Freename has launched the first-ever sport-focused TLD, .CHZ, which is expected to attract thousands of fans to the Chiliz network.

Beyond sports, .CHZ will also appeal to individuals exploring the decentralized space, offering them new opportunities to engage. “.CHZ is the first sport-focused top-level domain, built for those who live and breathe sports—whether as fans, collectors, or digital creators," Gherardo added.

Exclusive Benefits of Minting .CHZ Domains

The basic purpose of the .CHZ domains is to provide custom Web3 identities for the Chiliz community, crypto users, and domain investors. Ensuring maximum value for your purchases, Freename provides exceptional discounts and benefits on the acquisition of .CHZ TLDs and domains .

These benefits are specifically meant for Chiliz network users, including CHZ stakers and Scoville NFT holders.

For CHZ Stakers

If you’re already minting on the Chiliz blockchain, the .CHZ domains will diversify your portfolio. Oftentimes, these domains can be resold at much higher prices in the future.

CHZ stakers can save more on buying .CHZ domains from Freename. To qualify for this offer, you must have a staking balance of 1,000 CHZ or more.

Qualified users can get a discount between $30 - $100 and a free-of-cost renewal for up to five years (based on your staking balance).

If you’re staking between 1,000 and 10,000 CHZ , you will receive a 2-year domain renewal along with a $30 coupon .

, you will receive . Those staking in the 10,001 - 50,000 CHZ bracket will receive a $75 coupon and a 3-year domain renewal .

will receive . And if you’re staking above 50,000 CHZ, you will receive a $100 coupon with a 5-year domain renewal upon checkout.

Simply verify your status at checkout and claim your reward.

Scoville NFT Holders

Scoville NFT Holders can integrate .CHZ domains into their digital wallet or link their NFT collection, leveraging them in more ways than one. They can also transfer domains minted on other blockchains to the Chiliz blockchain.

For Scoville NFT holders, Freename offers $10 off on buying the .CHZ domains. Adding more to savings, these domains come with 2-year domain renewal.

The Chiliz Chain

Chiliz Chain is a stand-alone, layer-1, EVM compatible blockchain that leverages a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) mechanism. This mechanism grants authority through staking tokens.

Over the years, the blockchain has been used to mint Fan Tokens for popular teams like Paris Saint-Germain FC, Juventus. You can also find Fan Tokens related to Motorsports, Tennis, European Football, and more!

At present, the blockchain boasts more than 70 officially licensed Fan Tokens, serving more than 2 million Fan Token wallets across the globe.

What You Can Do with Your .CHZ Domain

The .CHZ domain is your gateway to the decentralized webspace. You can get access to millions of users via Chiliz Fan Tokens and scale your business. You can also feature your dApps on chain and expand your growth quickly.

Some of the major benefits of the .CHZ domain are listed below:

Name Your Wallet with Your Favorite .CHZ Domain

You can choose a relevant .CHZ domain name and integrate it into your wallet to give it a unique, concise and memorable identity. Instead of the long string address, a wallet with a unique name is far easier to remember, helping other users to locate you easily.

Use It as Your Main Digital Identity

You can integrate a single .CHZ domain to multiple digital identities, including NFTs, Smart Contracts, Tokens and Metaverse real estate. Not only will it help you manage your portfolio, but also maximize your assets’ security.

Send and Receive Crypto Payments

Your .CHZ domain can also serve you in sending and receiving crypto payments without intermediaries. In addition to the robust security powered by PoSA mechanism, you get a high level of privacy provided by your .CHZ domain.

Set Custom Records for Multi-chain Compatibility

Your .CHZ domains are capable of storing any form of digital assets, be it coins, tokens, or NFTs. Moreover, these domains offer multi-chain compatibility, enabling you to set custom records across different blockchains.

Build and Browse Web3 Websites

Last but not the least, your .CHZ domain, like other decentralized domains, will serve the basic purpose of building web3 sites. That’s right, you can create a website, online store, or portal similar to the web2 space, allowing visitors to surf through your content and buy your products or services.

Buy Your .CHZ Domain Now!

By integrating the leading sport-focused blockchain into its portfolio, Freename offers you a lucrative opportunity to connect with millions of sports fans. Whether you’re a developer, data analyst, designer or a die-hard sports fan, you can get access to the blockchain ecosystem using your .CHZ domain. Join the web3 bandwagon today and Buy Your Web3 Domain!



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.