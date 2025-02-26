Crescent Biopharma to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent”), a private biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel precision engineered molecules targeting validated biology to advance care for patients with solid tumors, announced management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025, at 9:10 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/cresc/2175696. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

In October 2024, Crescent entered into an acquisition agreement with Rockville, Maryland-based GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC). Following closing, the combined company will operate under the name Crescent and advance its portfolio of precision-engineered biologics to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel precision engineered molecules targeting validated biology to advance care for patients with solid tumors. The company’s pipeline of three programs harness proven biology to accelerate the path to market for potentially best in class therapeutics. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com.



