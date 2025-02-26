Purdue University MEP at SXSW: Transforming Lives Through Second-Chance Careers in Manufacturing

Carmel, IN, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership, part of the MEP National Network, today announced it will be participating in a panel discussion about its second chance program for incarcerated individuals at the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) conference scheduled for March 7-15, in Austin Texas.

The annual SXSW conference offers attendees a view of the future, celebrating innovation and technology, and providing a forum for creative thinkers to discuss what’s next and learn about the resources that can help them build the future.

Ranae Stewart, Senior Executive Director, Purdue University Manufacturing Extension Partnership, James Henry, Deputy Warden, Indiana Department of Correction, G. Nagesh Rao, Acting Director, NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and Drew Crowe, Founder, New American Manufacturing Renaissance will present "Hope and Dignity: How Second Chance Careers Change Lives" on Sunday, March 9th at 11:30 a.m. Central Time, at the Austin Marriott Downtown, Waller Ballroom EF.

This panel focuses on Purdue MEP’s Manufacturing Skills for Success (MS4S) program, exploring how second-chance careers in manufacturing create life-changing opportunities for offenders when they are released from prison. The discussion will feature speakers from both the public and private sectors including an individual who has experienced the transformative impact of being given a second chance.

“The manufacturing industry is vital to the U.S. economy,” states Stewart. “However, manufacturers routinely struggle to fill open positions and attract new talent. Creating a program to prepare people to be ready for employment after two weeks of training has resulted in a win-win scenario for the individual and the industry itself. We are appreciative of the opportunity to bring this topic to the national stage at SXSW and potentially have other communities adopt similar programs.”

The panelists will discuss how the MS4S program combines manufacturing skills training with holistic support services to help participants transition into high-demand careers. This program is helping to reduce recidivism while combating manufacturing labor shortages.

“At the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, we focus on providing opportunities to our residents – a chance for them to grow, learn skills that will serve them well, and help make their lives sustainable on the outside,” states Henry. “Training is critical to these individuals who are returning to society, not only for their livelihood, but it strengthens the communities around them as well.”

Since its inception, MS4S has trained over 2,000 individuals, giving participants transferable skills, opportunities to start manufacturing careers, and hope for a brighter future.

