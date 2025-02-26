Business Transformation Expert Joins FTI Consulting’s Food & Agribusiness Practice as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Food & Agribusiness practice with the appointment of Lauren Chupp as a Senior Managing Director within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Ms. Chupp, who is based in Atlanta, is an experienced advisor to the global food and agriculture industry with nearly two decades of experience in strategy, transactions and transformation services, helping clients navigate the rapidly changing food and agriculture industry. Ms. Chupp specializes in the areas of corporate growth and portfolio strategy; digital and data strategy; transaction services including M&A strategy, diligence and integration planning; and business transformation orchestration encompassing complex, multidisciplinary teams and business objectives.

Ms. Chupp supports clients across the value chain including upstream agriculture, where she has served numerous clients in ag inputs, equipment, ag retail, animal nutrition and ag services as well as midstream and downstream clients in the protein, food manufacturing and food service segments, among others. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help food and agribusiness clients develop and execute strategic objectives of organic and inorganic growth and improve profitability.

“The food and agriculture industry has experienced mounting economic pressure as commodity prices have climbed. And there’s new uncertainty out of Washington with tariff and trade disputes and potential challenges surrounding labor,” said Keith Cooper, Co-Leader of the Food & Agribusiness practice at FTI Consulting. “More than ever, our clients need the innovative solutions and deep industry knowledge that experts like Lauren bring to the table to help them navigate this evolving ecosystem and drive value across the entire food supply chain.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Chupp was a partner at a Big Four firm where she co-led the Food and Agribusiness practice. She led multiple strategy, transaction and transformation initiatives with leading food and agribusiness companies.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Chupp said, “We are seeing significant uncertainty and disruption within the food and agriculture industry, creating both challenges and opportunities for our clients. I look forward to joining my colleagues in delivering solutions that are both bold and pragmatic, leveraging dynamic approaches that help our clients thoughtfully weigh strategic decisions to grow and transform their businesses.”

The appointment of Ms. Chupp continues the firm’s enhancement of its Food & Agribusiness practice, following the recent appointments of Nathan Ramsey and Polly Ruhland as Senior Managing Directors and Cassandra Oliveira and Brandon Banner as Managing Directors. Professionals in the practice support stakeholders from domestic agribusinesses to leading multinational organizations as they address political, economic, technological and sustainability trends impacting a variety of food and agricultural sectors.

