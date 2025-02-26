Aspargo Labs Appoints Mario Guralnik as Chief Regulatory Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. (“Aspargo Labs” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world’s most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions for delivery in digitally connected devices, announced the appointment of Mario Guralnik, Ph.D. as Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Guralnik’s extensive experience in regulatory affairs and drug development will be instrumental in advancing Aspargo’s regulatory strategy and product pipeline as the Company expands its oral suspension portfolio and pursues unique and expedited approval pathways with the U.S. FDA and corresponding regulatory agencies worldwide.

“Mario is the person we need to lead us in driving our regulatory strategy, ensuring compliance with FDA and corresponding health authority regulations, and expanding our pipeline,” said Michael Demurjian, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. “I collaborated with Mario in the past and have seen firsthand his ability to navigate regulatory landscapes. Mario’s deep understanding of the technical requirements for regulatory approval of new and improved drug products, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate oral suspension technologies through expedited approval pathways, including the 505(b)(2) approval route, and expand our presence in global markets.”





Dr. Guralnik commented, “Aspargo Labs’ oral suspension technology combined with its proprietary connected device for dose administration under development addresses critical medical needs and improves the standard of patient care and medication adherence. I have navigated numerous first-in-class products through regulatory approval and see the significant therapeutic benefits of Aspargo Labs’ novel oral suspensions and electronic delivery devices. The industry has stagnated regarding developing new ways to deliver and monitor medications, which is where Aspargo Labs will be disruptive. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enable Aspargo to achieve its goals of introducing therapeutic products to market quickly and efficiently, and in full compliance with health authority regulations.”

Dr. Guralnik brings decades of regulatory affairs expertise to Aspargo Labs, including experience at Amgen where he directed the successful Erythropoietin program, leading to the development of the marketed products EPOGEN® and Aranesp®. As founder of Synergy Research, Inc., Mario navigated numerous clients through successful drug and device regulatory programs, culminating in product approval. His extensive involvement with FDA advisory boards and industry committees has earned him recognition as a thought leader in regulatory affairs. Dr. Guralnik is a frequent lecturer at the Drug Information Association and Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society and serves as a subcommittee member of the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research. He holds advanced degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), including a Ph.D. in Cellular Biophysics, Masters’ degrees in Molecular Biology and Computer Science, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Labs, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world’s most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions delivered via a proprietary, digitally connected device. Aspargo Labs’ suspension technology offers several key advantages, including improved absorption, ease of administration, flexible dosing, and improved patient adherence. Aspargo is leveraging its unique technology platform to transform a wide range of medications across various therapeutic areas. Aspargo’s initial focus is a liquid oral suspension formulation of sildenafil for the treatment of ED, which the Company markets in Europe and the United Kingdom.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aspargolabs.com.

