4M Carbon Fiber and Carboscreen Announce AI-Powered Collaboration to Enhance Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4M Carbon Fiber, a pioneer in advanced carbon fiber manufacturing, has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Carboscreen GmbH, a leader in artificial intelligence-driven fiber monitoring systems. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into 4M’s plasma oxidation manufacturing process, unlocking new levels of precision, efficiency, and quality control in carbon fiber production.

The agreement outlines steps to develop an AI/ML monitor and control system that will play a transformative role in 4M’s proprietary plasma oxidation technology. These efforts will incorporate real time fiber monitoring and intelligent reporting with a new AI/ML control system specifically trained to manage the plasma oxidation process incorporating the intelligent monitoring. 4M will have exclusive use of the resulting hardware and software AI system for plasma oxidation.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize carbon fiber manufacturing,” said Truman Bonds, CTO of 4M Carbon Fiber. “By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we can push the boundaries of efficiency, quality, and scalability in plasma oxidation, ultimately making high-performance carbon fiber more accessible and cost-effective.”

Carboscreen’s AI-driven fiber monitoring technology is already recognized for its ability to enhance quality control and process efficiency in fiber-based industries. By combining its expertise with 4M’s innovative plasma oxidation technology, the partnership is poised to set a new industry standard for AI-driven carbon fiber production.

“Integrating AI into the carbon fiber manufacturing process is a game-changer,” said Tim Röding, Managing Director of Carboscreen GmbH. “Our AI monitoring and control solutions will empower 4M to achieve unprecedented precision and automation, ensuring superior fiber quality while significantly reducing operational costs.”

Pending successful development and implementation, 4M anticipates incorporating Carboscreen’s AI monitoring systems into its plasma oxidation ovens as a value-added option for customers. This will not only enhance process efficiency but also position 4M’s plasma oxidation technology as the industry’s most advanced AI-driven carbon fiber production system.

The partnership is subject to further development milestones and definitive agreements. Both companies are committed to advancing these initiatives with best efforts, ensuring a seamless integration of AI-driven automation into the carbon fiber manufacturing ecosystem.

4M Carbon Fiber is at the forefront of advancing carbon fiber technology with its proprietary oxidation process. The company’s innovative solutions aim to streamline production, lower costs, and improve the quality of carbon fiber. 4M is committed to fostering sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities, helping industries worldwide harness the power of advanced carbon fiber materials.

Contact: Doug Mentzer

CEO, 4M Carbon Fiber

Email: info@4mcarbonfiber.com