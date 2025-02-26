Payments Market Trends, Adoption & the Future of Digital Transactions: Crypto Payments Gain Traction as Users Exceed 560 Million in 2024

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments Market Report 2025: Trends, Adoption & the Future of Digital Transactions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Credit/debit cards globally lead online payment preferences with over 40% usage while digital wallets comes in second with over 20% in 2024

Digital Payments Growth Accelerates, Set to Exceed USD 3 Trillion by 2028

By 2028, global payments revenue is expected to surpass USD 3 trillion, with Asia-Pacific leading, contributing nearly 50%. Non-cash transactions are projected to grow at over +10% CAGR, reaching almost 3 trillion by 2028.

Instant Payments and Digital Wallets Reshape Global Transactions

Instant payments are forecast to rise from over 15% in 2023 to over 20% of global transactions by 2028. Digital wallets continue strong growth, with more than +60% YoY increase in Q3 2023. Credit cards remain dominant, accepted by over 75% of businesses in 2024.

Crypto Payments Gain Traction as Users Exceed 560 Million in 2024

Cryptocurrency adoption has surged, with global crypto ownership up +30% YoY, surpassing 560 million users in 2024. Blockchain and DeFi are driving financial innovation, with more than 60% of respondents interested in using digital currencies for payments.

AI Fraud Prevention Strengthens Payment Security, Saving Billions

AI-driven fraud detection is gaining traction, with Visa's model preventing nearly USD 30 billion in fraud annually. Mastercard's AI solutions boost fraud detection accuracy by up to 300%. AI also enhances payment efficiency, improving transaction success rates for platforms like Adyen.

Questions Covered:

What is the projected revenue of the global payments industry by 2028?

What are the most popular online payment methods among consumers globally?

How is the global adoption of instant payments changing, and what impact does it have on traditional payment methods?

What percentage of consumers would prefer to use cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases?

What percentage of consumers globally use digital wallets for online and in-store payments?

Company Coverage Includes:

Apple

Paypal

Visa

Mastercard

Adyen

Patagonia

NordSecurity

Global Payments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Digital Payments Adoption and Trends

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Digital Payments Adoption & Consumer Preferences

Global: Digital Payments Adoption, Innovations and Consumer Preferences, January 2025

Global: Online Payment Methods Preferred by Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: Reasons for Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: Online Shopper Preferences for Account Creation, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: Importance of Delivery Providers in Online Shopping Decisions, by Country, in % of Respondents, 2024

2.3. Regional Digital Payments Adoption

USA: Digital Payments Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

USA: Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

USA: Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

USA: Digital Payments Adoption by Category, in % of respondents, 2024

USA: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2024

USA: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2024

USA: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2024

Europe: Digital Payments Adoption by Category, in % of respondents, 2024

Europe: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024

Europe: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024

Europe: Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024

3. Non-Cash Transactions Growth

3.1. Key Takeaways

3.2. Global and Regional Non-Cash Transactions Trends

Global: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume trillions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Asia-Pacific: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

North America: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Europe: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Latin America: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

MEA: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

3.3. Global and Regional B2B Non-Cash Transactions Trends

Global: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Asia-Pacific: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

North America: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Europe: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Latin America: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

MEA: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

4. Global Payments Revenue and Market Value

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Payments Revenue

Global: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023, 2028f

Global: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2023

Global: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, by Region, 2023

Global: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, by Region, by Payment Type, 2023

Asia-Pacific: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Asia-Pacific: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

North America: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

North America: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Latin America: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Latin America: Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

4.3. U.S. Point-of-Sale Spend Trends

USA: Total C2B point-of-sale spend, in USD trillion, 2018-2023

USA: Total C2B point-of-sale spend by segment, in %, 2018-2023

4.4. Future Payment Revenue Projections

Global: Payment Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2027f

Asia-Pacific: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

North America: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

EMEA: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Latin America: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

5. Global & Regional Payment Mix: Traditional vs. New Payments

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Global and Regional Payment Mix Trends

6. Cryptocurrency in Payments

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Cryptocurrency Adoption and Trends

Global: Share of Respondents Who Would Like to Be Able to Make Payments in Digital Currencies, in %, 2023

Global: Type of Purchases Respondents Are Interested in Making With Crypto, in % of Respondents, 2023

Global: Overview of the Cryptocurrency And Blockchain Market, January 2025

6.3. Cryptocurrency Ownership by Region

6.4. Consumer Behavior & Cryptocurrency

Global: Share of Population That Owns And Uses Digital Currency, in %, 2024e

Global: Share of Respondents Who Would Shop More Frequently at Their Preferred Online Stores If They Accepted Cryptocurrency in %, 2023

Global: Share of Respondents Who Would Spend More Online If Cryptocurrencies Were Accepted, in %, 2023

7. AI in Payments

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Overview AI in Payments

Global: Value of AI in Payments, in USD billion, 2023 & 2031f

Global: Breakdown of Financial Service Companies' Primary Strategy for Use of AI and ML, in %, Q1 2023

7.3. Generative AI and Fraud Prevention

Global: Spend by Banks on Generative AI, in USD billion, 2024e & 2030f

Global: Share of Financial Institutions Eyeing Generative AI Use For Fighting Fraud, in %, 2024e

Global: AI-Driven Fraud Prevention and Risk Management in Financial Services, January 2025

7.4. Customer Experience and Future Innovations

Global: AI-Optimized Payments, Risk Management, and Customer Experience, January 2025

Global: AI Collaboration and Future Innovations in Payments, January 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enh1bf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.