EllisDon Wins Two Toronto Construction Association 2024 “Best of the Best” Awards

Mississauga, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces it has won two of Toronto Construction Association’s (TCA) 2024 “Best of the Best” awards. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking crane climbing solution at a current project, 141 Bay (part of CIBC Square), earning the Innovation Award. The company also celebrates the commendation of Mohammad Al-Salem, Community Benefits Manager, with the Community Leader Award, for his work in community development and fostering inclusive growth through various mentorship and training programs.

The Innovation Award recognizes a TCA member company that has set new industry standards through exceptional innovation. EllisDon was recognized for its novel crane climbing solution, a first-of-its-kind technique to climb the Comedil CTL-630 tower crane within the high-rise tower’s elevator shaft. Currently awaiting patent approval, this method has demonstrated significant potential for future applications.

"The crane climbing solution at 141 Bay is a testament to EllisDon's relentless pursuit of innovation and operational excellence," said Andrew Anderson, Senior Vice President & Toronto Area Manager, EllisDon. "This breakthrough not only advances construction methodology but also showcases our team's ability to solve complex challenges with ingenuity. I'm proud to be part of a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

As a respected leader in the field, known for his dedication to youth empowerment and community development, Mohammad Al-Salem was recognized with the Community Leader Award. His work at EllisDon transcends traditional roles, as he actively designs and implements programs that forge sustainable opportunities and foster long-term growth and support for underrepresented communities.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Community Leader Award from the Toronto Construction Association," said Mohammad Al-Salem, Community Benefits Manager, EllisDon. "This recognition is truly a reflection of the collective spirit of our entire team at EllisDon, who are all committed to empowering communities and fostering inclusive growth. This award underscores the importance of bridging opportunities and resources to underrepresented groups. It's about creating pathways that enable individuals to thrive and contribute to their communities, and I am proud to contribute to this meaningful mission."

The "Best of the Best" awards were presented at the TCA’s 157th Annual General Meeting on February 25, 2025, as a celebration of excellence within the construction industry, spotlighting outstanding achievements across various categories.

