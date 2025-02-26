Heed PR Launches Online Public Relations Training, Feed the Narrative

Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David and Natalie Martin, founders of the public relations agency, Heed PR , announced the launch of Feed the Narrative , a weeklong online training program that enables communications professionals, startup founders, and small-to-medium-sized business owners to “Learn PR at Hyperspeed.”

“During my career, I’ve realized that many — possibly most — of my PR peers entered the public relations space with little to no formal training,” said David Martin. “I remember wishing early in my own unconventional journey that there was some sort of crash course I could take to get my public relations footing. Years later, after teaching myself how to thrive in the industry and running a successful PR agency along with my wife, we decided to create a program for those needing to learn public relations quickly.”

Feed the Narrative is designed for professionals who must balance their usual work responsibilities while also facing an urgent demand to implement a sustained public relations strategy that supports their organization’s growth objectives. The curriculum for the weeklong course is based on David Martin’s previously published book, PR for Startups and Growing Businesses , and is provided through daily recorded videos, multiple live online group training sessions, and downloadable materials that help participants apply what they’ve learned to their unique, real-life experiences.

“We believe that there are countless compelling business stories left untold simply because people either don’t know how to tell them or don’t have a strategy to share them,” said Natalie Martin. “We’re small business owners ourselves. We’ve worked in and with startups, legacy businesses, nonprofits, and all types of organizations, and we’ve seen time and again how a well-developed public relations program can help leaders achieve their overarching goals. For anyone considering implementing a PR strategy, or for those needing to master the fundamentals quickly, we hope you’ll join us for a Feed the Narrative cohort.”

What people are saying about Feed the Narrative:

“This program was the most valuable professional development I've ever done. David and Natalie are at the top of their games, and it was a pleasure to learn from them. I gained so much knowledge that will help me in my day-to-day public relations work.” - Chloe Morrison, Director of Communications, LaunchTN

“Having worked with David and seen him perfect his craft, Feed the Narrative is the best way to leverage his knowledge and experience the magic for yourself.” - Matt Patterson, Co-Founder, Brickyard VC

“As a one-woman marketing and communications team at a nonprofit, Feed the Narrative felt like the encouragement and guidance I needed to set the course for success. David's book and lessons — and virtual sessions — are concise and provide actionable steps for controlling (and feeding!) the narrative. Thank you, David and Natalie, for sharing your knowledge and experience in such a digestible format.” - Laura Jane Walker, Marketing and Communications Manager, The Enterprise Center

“Working with David and Heed PR has been life-changing for my career and our company. Everything you need to have a similar experience is packed into this book and the Feed the Narrative online cohorts. I can’t recommend this material or these people enough!” - Kenneth Burke, former VP of Marketing, Text Request (recently acquired by Commify)

About​ Feed the Narrative

Created by the public relations duo, David and Natalie Martin, Feed the Narrative’s weeklong online coaching programs are designed to give you the insights and tools you need to identify your target audience, package stories that resonate with them deeply, and create a plan to engage them routinely.

