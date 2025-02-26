Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session. How to participate:

To listen to the webcast, visit the Alto Ingredients website.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here.

To dial directly twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Please ask to join Alto Ingredients.



The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 5306551.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755 Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com