Impact Biomedical Inc. Announces Acquisition of Celios®, “Protecting People, Plants, and Animals from the World’s Most Dangerous Pathogens With Clean-Room Air Quality”

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced the acquisition of Celios®, a pioneering air purification technology company, in a strategic, all equity transaction valued at approximately $1.15 million. This acquisition aligns with Impact Biomedical’s focused roll-up strategy, expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge solutions that will generate immediate revenue while reinforcing its commitment to human health and wellness.

Celios® brings advanced air purification capability, featuring design, system, and method patents issued in the U.S. and other countries with exclusivity through 2043. It delivers "virtually clean room" air quality through novel U.S. manufactured filter technology, which is highly effective, yet portable with an easy-to-use design.

"The acquisition of Celios® marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan," said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of Impact Biomedical. "By integrating Celios’® proven air purification technology into our portfolio, we are expanding our offerings of innovative health and wellness solutions. This transaction underscores our commitment to executing a disciplined roll-up strategy and accelerating revenue generation while maintaining a current comfortable cash position to drive growth in enterprise value.”

With the acquisition of Celios®, Impact Biomedical takes a substantial step forward in its mission to deliver best-in-class healthcare and wellness solutions. The addition of Celios technology complements Impact Biomedical’s existing suite of innovations, reinforcing its ambition in human health and wellness.

About Celios®:

Celios® is an advanced air purification technology company committed to improving indoor air quality through patented filtration solutions. Designed for efficiency and portability, Celios® systems provide industry-leading air purification that meets the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

About Impact BioMedical Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

