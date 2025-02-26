UAV Corp. Unveils Strategic Milestones in X Spaces Teleconference

PORT ST. JOE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a vanguard in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, delivered a commanding teleconference yesterday via X Spaces, articulating a bold trajectory toward industry leadership. Chief Executive Officer Michael Lawson presented a comprehensive update to shareholders, detailing transformative financial commitments, advancements in border security applications, and resolute measures to fortify investor confidence within a projected $242 billion UAV market by 2037. The following encapsulates the pivotal disclosures from this landmark event:

Letter of Intent(s)for $20+ Million to Propel Rapid Growth

UAV Corp. announced a Letter of Intent(s)for up to $20 million+ in funding, a strategic commitment poised to accelerate the completion of the groundbreaking DART SA70-12 airship, reduce outstanding debt, and expand advanced manufacturing capabilities at an extremely fast pace. “This prospective capital serves as a catalyst for exponential growth and operational excellence,” Lawson affirmed, highlighting the company’s readiness to harness these resources for swift market ascendancy.

Robust Shareholder Protections Through Share Structure Optimization

Demonstrating unwavering dedication to its investors, UAV Corp. has reduced its authorized shares from 800 million to 500 million—a deliberate reduction of 300 million shares to mitigate dilution risks.

Leadership in Surveillance, Border Security, Communications, and Commercial Solutions

Positioned at the forefront of America’s security imperatives, UAV Corp.’s DART SA70-12 airship integrates long-endurance flight, tethering technology, and detachable drone systems—capabilities ideally suited to address the nation’s $25 billion border security mandate. Lawson emphasized, “Our technology is poised to redefine surveillance efficacy, delivering persistent, actionable intelligence to protect domestic and international interests.”

OTCQB Uplisting to Elevate Market Presence

UAV Corp. is advancing its uplisting to the OTCQB market, a strategic maneuver to enhance liquidity, transparency, and appeal to institutional investors. “This transition amplifies our visibility and credibility within the financial community,” Lawson noted, reinforcing the company’s commitment to rigorous governance standards and sustained shareholder value creation.

Exclusive Open House to Showcase Technological Prowess

The company extended an invitation to shareholders and stakeholders for an upcoming open house at its Wewahitchka manufacturing facility and Costin Airport in Gulf County, Florida. This event will feature live demonstrations of UAV and airship technologies, insights into prospective government and commercial contracts, and a tour of its cutting-edge production operations, bolstered by a joint venture with Atlantic Industrial Group. “We invite our investors to witness firsthand the innovations driving our future,” Lawson remarked.

Capitalizing on a $242 Billion UAV Market Opportunity

With the global UAV market valued at $36 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $242 billion by 2037, UAV Corp. is strategically positioned to capture significant market share. Its hybrid airship-drone platforms, enhanced by artificial intelligence, address both government and burgeoning commercial sectors—ranging from border surveillance to precision agriculture. This dual-market approach underscores a robust growth strategy aligned with emerging global demands.

Key Additions to Management Team Bolsters Leadership

UAV Corp. is in the process of assembling an elite management team with deep expertise in advanced technology, national security, and global intelligence—leaders who have shaped the future of aerospace, surveillance, and defense innovation. These strategic additions will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s growth, strengthening its market position, and driving the next evolution of UAV technology.

“This is more than just expanding our leadership team—we’re bringing in individuals who have led major defense initiatives, pioneered groundbreaking security solutions, and executed high-level intelligence strategies,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “Their expertise will be instrumental in advancing the DART SA70-12 airship and other DART models, securing high-value contracts, and positioning UAV Corp. at the forefront of the $242 billion UAV industry.”

With these dynamic leaders onboard, UAV Corp. is poised for an era of unprecedented innovation and strategic expansion, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge aerial solutions and maximizing shareholder value.

Executive Team’s Steadfast Commitment

Lawson highlighted the management team’s resolve, noting that for over four years, leadership has accepted reduced compensation to prioritize technological advancement and corporate stability. “Our focus remains on delivering enduring value over transient gains,” he affirmed, a testament to the company’s investor-aligned ethos.

A Vision Realized: Strength, Innovation, and Integrity

Yesterday’s teleconference underscored UAV Corp.’s ascent as an industry pacesetter, blending cutting-edge drone technologies and communication solutions with astute financial stewardship. “We stand at a pivotal juncture,” Lawson concluded. “With fortified resources, relentless innovation, and an unyielding commitment to our shareholders, UAV Corp. is charting a course toward extraordinary achievement. We look forward to engaging our investors at the open house as we advance this shared vision.”

For those unable to attend the X Spaces teleconference, key updates are available via UAV Corp.’s official X account (UAV Corp (@UAV_Corp) / X) and website (UAV CORP - Aerospace company in Wewahitchka, Florida). This is UAV Corp.—a beacon of technological ingenuity and shareholder trust in an era of unprecedented opportunity.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a premier innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, specializing in high-altitude airships and surveillance systems that serve defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. Based in Gulf County Florida, UAV Corp. is committed to advancing aerospace solutions while maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information about UMAV Corp and its innovative technologies, please visit www.uavcorp.net or contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Phone: 877- 425-1066

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.