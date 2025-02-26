BIOA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: BioAge Labs Investors that Suffered Losses are Notified to Contact BFA Law before the March 10 Court Deadline (NASDAQ:BIOA)

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) and certain of its senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until March 10, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of investors who purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge’s registration statement for its initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Soto v. BioAge Labs, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-196.

Why was BioAge Sued under the Federal Securities Laws?

BioAge Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutic products for metabolic diseases, with a primary focus on obesity. The Company’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small-molecule agonist of the apelin receptor (APJ), designed to enhance weight loss.

As alleged, BioAge’s IPO documents discussed its ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with GLP-1R agonists for enhanced weight loss. BioAge stated that it was collaborating with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) in connection with STRIDES, and that Lilly would be advising and assisting on all aspects of the trial’s design and execution. BioAge also stated that it anticipated topline results in Q3 2025 and discussed the potential for a second Phase 2 clinical trial. As alleged, BioAge’s statements conveyed to investors that there were no safety concerns and that it expected top line results to meet its primary endpoint goals.

In truth, BioAge was forced to discontinue the STRIDES Phase 2 trial after several subjects exhibited elevated liver enzyme levels, indicating potential organ damage. Consequently, the Company terminated the trial and ceased further enrollment.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it discontinued its STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, citing safety concerns, after liver transaminitis was observed in subjects receiving azelaprag. The Company stated that the decision to discontinue the STRIDES trial of azelaprag “became clear” due to “the emerging safety profile of the current doses tested[.]” This news caused the price of BioAge stock to decline over 76%, from a closing price of $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to $4.65 per share on December 9, 2024.

