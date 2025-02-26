Advocus Strengthens Leadership Team, Marking 60 Years of Advocacy

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus, celebrating its 60th anniversary, announced today a series of strategic leadership additions that will enable the company to continue driving growth and advancing its mission in 2025 and beyond.

Peter J. Birnbaum moves from CEO to Executive Chairman, where he will support both local and national markets while mentoring and guiding the organization into the future. Since its founding, Advocus (formerly Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund, Inc. or ATG) has championed the role of attorneys in the title industry, ensuring legal professionals remain integral to real estate transactions.

Jill Cadwell joins Advocus as national President following 39 years in the title industry, including leadership roles at ServiceLink, PCN Network, and Radian. At Radian, she led a 400+ person team, scaled revenue over 200% in two years, and spearheaded the implementation of a digital processing platform that set a new industry standard. Recognized as a HousingWire Woman of Influence, Cadwell’s track record of fostering growth and modernization makes her a key figure in Advocus’ national expansion.

"As the industry continues to evolve, I’m excited to help shape the future of title services by blending technology, operational expertise, and a commitment to attorney-driven advocacy," Cadwell said. "Advocus is uniquely positioned to redefine excellence in the market, and I look forward to building on its legacy while driving forward-looking solutions for our partners and clients."

Lynne Crotty, has been named Chief Operating Officer at Advocus, bringing a wealth of expertise in national expansion, operational efficiency, and team development. Her career trajectory, from the mailroom to the boardroom, is a testament to her industry knowledge and dedication.

"Advocus has a long-standing commitment to excellence and attorney-driven advocacy, and I’m eager to build on that foundation," Crotty said. "As we expand our reach and enhance our operational capabilities, my focus will be on streamlining efficiencies, fostering a strong team culture, and ensuring we deliver best-in-class service to our partners and clients nationwide."

Birnbaum added, "This new leadership team brings fresh energy and strategic vision to propel Advocus forward while staying true to our mission. Together, we will continue advocating for attorneys and ensuring consumers receive the trusted guidance they need in their most significant financial transactions."

Advocus’ 2022 merger with Rate, Inc. (formerly Guaranteed Rate) provided a national platform for growth, accelerating its expansion into Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., alongside its existing presence in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. As Advocus celebrates this milestone anniversary, the company remains committed to innovation, attorney advocacy, and delivering best-in-class title services nationwide.

About Advocus National Title Insurance Company

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney's role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit www.advocus.com.

