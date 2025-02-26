TEN Launches "Zero to TEN": Funding the Next Wave of Impossible dApps

TEN Launches Zero to TEN Program , Funding Applications That Break Blockchain's Limits

$100K Builder Support + Sequencer Revenue Share for Applications That Break Blockchain's Limits

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN , the first Layer 2 to leverage Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for smart contract encryption, has announced Zero to TEN , a builder program funding applications that were previously impossible on Ethereum. The program offers $100,000 in builder support per selected project and introduces an innovative rewards system for all participants.

Earlier this month, TEN demonstrated the power of TEE-enabled smart contracts by building applications previously called impossible: order books without front-running, games with true hidden states, and on-chain poker that actually works. TEN is now enabling builders to create applications that everyday users are excited to use.

"We've proven what's possible when you combine TEEs with Ethereum," said Cais Manai, Product Lead at TEN. "Zero to TEN is about funding builders who can see beyond blockchain's current limitations."

Unlocking Flagship Projects with Zero to TEN

TEN's incubation program directly incentivizes builders to deploy on its network, leveraging TEN's unique encryption and confidential computing capabilities to unlock new on-chain use cases. Through Zero to TEN , selected projects will receive:

$100,000 in direct builder support

Share of sequencer revenue: projects that complete the program will earn a direct share of TEN's sequencer revenue – a first-of-its-kind model that directly ties project success to their user acquisition and TEN's ecosystem growth.

Technical development assistance

Community-Driven Selection: The program kicks off with Impossible Week, a community-driven campaign featuring the viral #RoastMyPitch challenge , where projects are critiqued by RoastMaster AI and voted on by the TEN DAO.

The program kicks off with Impossible Week, a community-driven campaign featuring the viral , where projects are critiqued by RoastMaster AI and voted on by the TEN DAO. Launchpad Exclusivity: Cohort projects will enjoy the exclusive opportunity to launch their tokens on TEN's native launchpads, e.g. Chimp, gaining dedicated support and a thriving ecosystem for at least six months.

The program rewards all participants who push boundaries through its innovative points system, with every builder earning value through engagement with TEN's AI system.

"This isn't just another grant program," continued Cais Manai. "We're creating an ecosystem for builders who want to take crypto mainstream by building what has been impossible up until now."

The program is now accepting applications, with limited spots available.

A Program Built for Builders, Led by Builders

TEN's incubation program takes a builder-first approach, offering hands-on support directly from TEN's core team. Beyond traditional mentorship, the program provides real, results-driven guidance at every stage of development to help projects thrive.

"We built TEN to unlock the future of Web3 by leveraging our smart transparency. This will bring Web2-style experiences to Web3, unlocking what other chains can't. Encrypted dApps on TEN, such as autonomous AI agents, DeFi 2.0 and fully on-chain games with hidden mechanics, will revolutionize how we use Web3," said Gavin Thomas, Co-founder of TEN Protocol. "With Zero to TEN, we're backing builders who want to push Web3 forward with real, ground-breaking dApps."

