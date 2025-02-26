Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

26 February 2025 4.00 p.m

Change in the amount of Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares

Lassila & Tikanoja has assigned a total of 8,399 Lassila & Tikanoja shares to 9 participants of the share-based incentive program as a reward payment for the 2024 earning period.

After the transfer, Lassila & Tikanoja holds 601,542 of its own shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

